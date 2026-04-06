Reds Reliever Brock Burke Gets First Career Save Against Team That Gave Up on Him

Yesterday's appearance wasn't just another appearance out of the bullpen for Brock Burke. Not only was he going for his first career Major League save, but he was doing it against the team that designated him for assignment in 2024.

In the summer of 2024, Burke punched a wall after a tough outing and broke his hand, forcing him to miss multiple months. He obviously regretted the decision big time.

“Punching the door wasn’t the smartest thing, no,” Burke told Kennedi Landry in 2024. “I was definitely frustrated. Frustrated, embarrassed, probably a whole combination of emotions. It definitely was the worst day of my career, whether it be the outing itself or the outcome after and breaking my hand and realizing what I had just done and what I had done to the team, more importantly. Hopefully I can try to pick up and be better for them.”

Just a couple of months later, Burke was DFA'd by Texas and claimed by the Los Angeles Angels.

"I don't know how you DFA a guy that's throwing 100 miles an hour from the left side," Burke said after being DFA'd. "It was a little surprising. I thought I started showing a little bit of success, [throwing] a little better and throwing hard."

Fast forward two years, Burke had the chance to knock down his first career save against the Rangers. He nailed down the save in dominant fashion, striking out Kyle Higashioka, Sam Haggerty, and Josh Jung.

After the game, Burke talked with Jim Day and Burke made it clear this save meant a little bit more.

“Oh, for sure," Burke said. "You definitely always want to prove them a little bit wrong after whatever they did to you. To do that against them, get my first save on Easter, it’s almost like a movie. And in Texas too.”

“I got the ol’ DFA over there. Once we scored that run in the eighth, I was like ‘This is it.’ I told myself in my mind, ‘This is what you’ve been waiting for your whole career.’ That personally was the best one of my career.”

The Reds got Burke in the offseason when they traded utility player Gavin Lux to the Tampa Bay Rays. On Monday, Burke showed exactly how impactful Cincinnati’s pitching depth can be.

For a guy who was once DFA’d and looking for another opportunity, this wasn’t just another outing. It was the moment. And if this is any indication of what the Reds are getting from Burke moving forward, it’s a reminder that this bullpen might be deeper and more dangerous than people realize.