Reds Reliever Suddenly on Roster Bubble After Spring Training Struggles

After he was one of Cincinnati's best relievers down the stretch last season, it felt like Connor Phillips was likely a lock to make the Opening Day roster this year.

However, after he gave up run and walked a batter for the third time in five appearances on Monday, it's safe to wonder if his place in the bullpen is in danger?

In five appearances, Phillips has given up seven runs on six hits and six walks. It would be one thing if he was simply getting hit around, but Reds manager Terry Francona doesn’t have much patience for pitchers giving out free passes.

When the Reds traded for Kyle Nicolas last week, it likely meant one fewer bullpen spot was available.

His Competition

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Sam Moll tossed fifth scoreless inning of the spring on Monday afternoon against the Athletics. In fact, Moll has given up just one hit this entire spring.

While Moll would be the Reds’ third left-hander in the bullpen, he is out of minor league options, which makes it difficult for the Reds to move on from him since he would almost certainly be claimed on waivers.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Tejay Antone is another pitcher who has impressed on camp. He gave up two runs on two hits and two walks on Monday, his first runs allowed this spring. The veteran right-hander is not on the 40-man roster, which gives him an outside chance to make the team.

Hagen Danner is another pitcher who has had a strong year. The 27-year-old is also on a minor league deal.

“Hagen Danner has had a really good camp," Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson told Charlie Goldsmith. "He has really put himself in the conversation, I feel like. The way he goes about it every day is impressive. He has had a really good camp. Any time you have a big fastball, that’s going to play.”

While there are still more than two weeks left in spring training, time is starting to run out for Phillips to string together the kind of outings that earn Francona’s trust heading into the regular season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast