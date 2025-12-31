Hunter Greene Takes Next Step Toward Getting Ready for 2026 Season

After a busy offseason filled with trade rumors, speculation, and even a trip to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hunter Greene appears to be officially ramping up his preparation for Spring Training, based on his latest Instagram posts.

On Monday night, Greene posted a photo of himself walking off the field and tipping his hat to the crowd while walking into the dugout.

"And now, back to your regular scheduled programming," Greene wrote.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 26-year-old shared a video of himself throwing a bullpen session at Arizona State University.

Greene, a 2024 All-Star. has posted a 2.76 ERA in 258 innings over the past two seasons, striking out 301 batters.

Last week, the Reds' ace fired back at those who doubted the timeline of his injury this past season.

"There were some people and chatter about questioning my timing of coming back,"Greene told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "You know, like it took longer than it should have been. The idea that I was milking it, or taking a longer time, or the idea of not wanting to be with the team.

"That was so disrespectful, so disingenuous to me."

Greene is gearing up for the 2026 season and appears to be fully healthy heading into Spring Training.

You can see his two posts below:

Hunter Greene on Instagram.



Ready for Spring Training 💪 pic.twitter.com/iON87DNRgp — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) December 30, 2025

