Terry Francona Provides Encouraging Update on Pitchers Nick Lodolo and Caleb Ferguson

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday and provided an encouraging update on pitchers Nick Lodolo and Caleb Ferguson.

Francona told Mike Petraglia that Lodolo continues to make good progress and that he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session today. If the bullpen session goes well, he could be on track to throw a live batting practice session later in the week.

Ferguson, who is on the 15-day injured list with a mild right oblique strain that he suffered in Spring Training, has yet to appear in a game this season, but is making good progress. He threw a side session on Sunday morning.

The left-hander has this to say earlier this month.

"I think we got some good news going from there," Ferguson said. "You know, take our time with the build-up, make sure it's right and get everything right for the long haul."

While the Reds’ starting rotation and bullpen have carried them early, getting both Caleb Ferguson and Nick Lodolo back would take this staff to another level and provide much-needed depth moving forward.

Francona Happy With How Sal Stewart Looked at Second Base

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a base hit in the first inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sal Stewart made his first start of the season at second base in Satruday's win over the Angels and Francona had high praise for him at that position.

"Really nice," Francona said. "When I've talked to (Pat Kelly) in the past, he always said he goes, 'I think that's his best position, and that's kind of reassuring, because we haven't seen him there very much.' I think he's done a good job. (Mike Napoli) has worked with him so much (at first base), and we kind of saw what happened with Steer last year at first. So, the's the fact that we can put him there, that's pretty good."

While I am not certain second base will ever be Stewart's primary position, it is certainly nice to have the versatility to move him around when guys need off days, etc. For instance, the Reds were able to give Matt McLain an off day yesterday and were able to slide Stewart over to second, and get Nathaniel Lowe's bat in the lineup by starting him at first base.

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