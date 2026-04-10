Terry Francona Shares Encouraging Injury Updates on Two Reds Players

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angles. He provided an update on Jose Trevino and Nick Lodolo, both of whom are currently on the injured list.

Trevino got an injection in his back and could start ramping as soon as Saturday, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Lodolo is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday. Francona mentioned that he has a callous building around his blister, which usually means good progression. The left-hander pitched in a rehab game with Low-A Daytona last week, but was forced to leave after 40+ pitches due to the blister popping back up on his throwing hand.

The Reds Need Lodolo, Despite Pitching Results Thus Far

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Reds' pitching staff is the main reason they enter Friday's game with an 8-5 record. However, when healthy, Lodolo is one of the best pitchers on the team and you could make an argument he's one of the best in the National League.

The Reds could certainly use him, especially with Brady Singer struggling over his first three starts of the season.

While Reds fans are frustrated that Lodolo keeps missing time due to blisters, Singer came out in support of his teammate and said he's doing everything in his power to stop getting them.

"This is my first one, so I have no idea," Singer told Gordon Wittenmyer. "There's obviously stuff you can do in the training room. But preventative stuff - I can tell you Nick Lodolo's done everything possible to not have a blister. He's worked so hard at not having these."

"It has nothing to do with a toughness thing or anything like that." His skin breaks and it's deeper than most guys' blisters."

Game Notes vs. the Angels

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Reds are 14-11 all-time against the Angels, including an 8-3 mark at Great American Ball Park and 6-8 on the road at Angel Stadium. Cincinnati had won 10 straight against Los Angeles dating back to May 19, 2019, before that streak was snapped in their final meeting of the 2025 season on August 20. That stretch still stands as the longest winning streak in franchise history against an American League opponent.

Friday night marks the start of a three-game series against the Angels and kicks off a busy stretch for the Reds. It’s the first game of a seven-day, six-game homestand that will also include a three-game set against the Giants early next week.

The Reds return home after their first road trip of the season, where they swept the Rangers and split a four-game series with the Marlins. After wrapping up the homestand against San Francisco, Cincinnati will head back out on the road for six games, with stops in Minnesota and Tampa Bay.