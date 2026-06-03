Cincinnati Reds Finally Getting Key Starting Pitcher Back This Weekend

Finally, some good positive injury news for the Cincinnati Reds. While talking with the media before Wednesday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, Reds manager Terry Francona announced that Rhett Lowder will start the series finale on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lowder has been on the injured list since the beginning of May with right shoulder discomfort. On Tuesday night, Lowder pitched five innings for the Louisville Bats in a rehab appearance, giving up three runs on six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

Before Lowder's injury, he was pitching better than his stats show. Despite having a 5.40 ERA in six starts, most of those runs came in two games where he gave up 11 runs in 4 1/3 innings. After those starts, he revealed he was dealing with some shoulder soreness.

Before his shoulder started bothering him, the young right-hander made six starts and was consistently effective, allowing two runs or fewer in five of them. Across those outings, Lowder posted lines of five innings and two runs, six scoreless innings, 5 1/3 innings and four runs, 6 2/3 innings and three runs, six innings and one run, and five innings and two runs, providing the Reds with quality innings nearly every time he took the mound.

With Lowder back in the rotation, Chris Paddack is expected to move to the bullpen, which should be a big boost. While Paddack most likely will not be a guy who will throw in many high-leverage situations, he will be able to give Cincinnati's bullpen some length, which is much-needed.

Weekend Probables

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Reds will be off on Thursday before heading to St. Louis to play the Cardinals in a three-game set. On Friday, it will be Brady Singer taking the mound for the Reds against Kyle Leahy of the Cardinals.

On Saturday, it will be Nick Lodolo for the Reds and left-hander Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals.

And in the series finale, Rhett Lowder will make his return to the mound. The Cardinals do not have a pitcher announced for Sunday yet.

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