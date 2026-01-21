Three Former Cincinnati Reds Players Receive Hall of Fame Votes
Former Cincinnati Reds players Edwin Encarnación, Shin-Soo Choo, and Matt Kemp all received Hall of Fame votes this year. The full results were released on Tuesday night.
Edwin Encarnacion received six votes. He played for the Reds from 2005 to 2009 before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in a deal that included Hall of Fame third baseman Scott Rolen. In his five years with Cincinnati, Encarnacion struggled defensively at third base, but slashed .262/.345/.449 with 71 home runs.
Shin-Soo Choo received three votes. He played in just one season for the Reds, but the 2013 season was one of the best of his career. In 154 games, Choo was voted 12th in the MVP voting and slashed .285/.423/.462 with 57 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases, including 21 home runs.
Matt Kemp received two votes. He played in just 20 games for Cincinnati in the 2019 season, slashing .200/.210/.283 with three extra-base hits. Kemp played in one more season with the Colorado Rockies before calling it a career.
You can see the full results below:
