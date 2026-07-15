Reds' Second Half Strength of Schedule Could Be Final Nail in Team's Coffin

The MLB All-Star break could not have come at a better time for the Cincinnati Reds. After a historic April, the Reds sputtered their way to the All-Star finish line.

At 43-52, the Reds are 15.5 games back in the National League Central and eight games back for the last Wild Card spot in the National League. The Reds are hoping they can pull off another miracle like last season, which saw the team sneak into the postseason.

However, if the Reds are going to have a magical second half of the season, they will have to do it against a top-notch schedule.

No Easy Way Out

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts after getting hit by a wild pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Stats made a list of the hardest remaining schedules for each team in the second half of the season. According to the list, the Reds have the eighth-hardest remaining schedule.

It makes sense that the Reds will have one of the hardest remaining schedules. The National League Central has been no cakewalk this season. The Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates could all potentially make the postseason.

Start Early

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The road isn't going to be easy, but the Reds have a chance to come out of the All-Star break and make a good impression.

The Reds' first series back will be against the Colorado Rockies this weekend. The Rockies are 39-59 on the season. If the Reds really believe they have a shot to right the ship, then a sweep of the Rockies has to be on the table.

Finishing out the month of July, the Reds will meet the Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Given the Reds' performances against National League Central foes, the season may officially be out of reach by the time the month ends.

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) attempts to catch a RBI double hit by Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (not pictured) in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the season resumes, the trade deadline is going to be the main topic of conversation. There have already been reports that teams are interested in beloved Reds utility man Spencer Steer.

Chances are that the Reds are going to be sellers at the deadline. This team has shown no signs of being a real postseason threat up to this point. The 2026 season has been a failure from the front office to the play on the field.

The final nail in this season's coffin could very well be the brutal schedule that will more than likely put this fan base out of their misery.

Will the Reds defy the odds?