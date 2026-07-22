Nick Lodolo Finally Ready to Make the Change He Once Resisted to Fix Blister Issues

Nick Lodolo is currently on the injured list with a blister on his throwing hand. Unfortunately, that is a sentence Lodolo and Reds fans have heard way too often in Lodolo's care

During Tuesday's broadcast, Reds broadcaster John Sadak said he had talked to Lodolo and that the left-hander is ready to experiment in changing the grip on his slider, which is where the blisters come from.

On Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith asked Lodolo about it.

“A lot of it is grip related, I’m trying to change that,” Lodolo told Goldsmith. “I feel like I have to. It’s weird that last year I can throw 130 innings without getting it, and sometimes you can’t go 50. What’s the difference?”

He's still unsure what exact grip he will use, but plans to get a feel for it and go from there.

“I have no idea (right now),” Lodolo said. “I haven’t even thrown it yet. There are so many different grips I can throw. It’s about comfort and ability to execute it. That tells you everything you need to know.”

The slider has been Lodolo's best pitch, so it'll be interesting to see how it performs with the adjustment. But if the change helps him stay healthy and consistently take the mound, it'll be well worth it.

You can read Goldsmith's article with additional quotes from Lodolo here.

Multi-Home Run Games

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) bats against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' offense made franchise history during their three-game series victory over the Rockies.

Spencer Steer got things started on Friday with a two-home run performance before Jose Trevino matched him with two home runs on Saturday. Tyler Stephenson then capped off the series with a two-homer game of his own on Sunday.

It marked the first time the Reds had a player hit multiple home runs in three consecutive team games since Aug. 24-27, 2010, when Brandon Phillips hit two home runs, Joey Votto followed with two of his own, and Jay Bruce finished the stretch with a three-home run game.

Trevino and Stephenson also made history behind the plate. Their back-to-back two-home run games marked the first time since 1900 that Cincinnati's starting catcher hit multiple home runs in consecutive games. The last Major League team to accomplish the feat was the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, when Curt Casali recorded multi-home run games on July 27 and July 28.