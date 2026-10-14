One Bold Cincinnati Reds Trade That Actually Makes Sense

While the Cincinnati Reds need to improve their offense this offseason, they also should focus on improving their pitching staff and there is one bold trade that makes sense.

Hunter Greene is set to miss all of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Brady Singer will be a free agent once the season concludes.

That leaves Chase Burns, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson as potential starters. As we've seen in prior seasons, that isn't enough depth.

The Reds should trade for Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert.

Why the Reds Should Do It

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (36) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds need more pitching and Gilbert has been one of the most consistent arms in the American League since 2022.

The Mariners have plenty of pitching and thus far, have been unable to come to an agreement with Gilbert on a contract extension.

In 2026, the 29-year-old posted an ERA of 3.73 with 205 strikeouts in 186 innings. He threw six different pitches over 150 times in 2026: Four-seam fastball, slider, split-finger, changeup, sweeper, and a cutter. His most effective pitch was his splitter. Opponents hit just 1.45 and slugged .198 against it.

The Reds need more swing and miss pitchers in their rotation and Gilbert could provide just that.

While Gilbert is set to become a free agent after the 2027 season, he would be less expensive than most of the free-agent starters available. This would allow them to spend in free agency on other needs.

What Would it Take to Get Gilbert?

Sep 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' minor league system is not very deep, so what would it take to get Gilbert from the Mariners? With one year of team control left, the Mariners would still likely want a top-10 prospect and possibly another prospect ranked in the teens.

While Phil Castellini and Nick Krall spoke at length after the season about building from within and prioritizing player development, Gilbert would fill an immediate need and become one of the best pitchers in the Reds’ rotation.

It's important to note that a move like this would only make sense if no games will be missed next season. If games are missed, trading for a player with just one year of team control left would not be worth it.

But if the players and owners come to an agreement, this is the exact type of move that can instantly improve the roster for 2027.