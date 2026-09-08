Reds' 18-Year-Old Prospect Turning Heads as Regular Season Winds Down

The Cincinnati Reds don't have much to be excited about right now. Their big-league roster isn't good enough to compete at the highest level and they don't have the money to change that in free agency. As a result, they need to hit on their affordable signings and add players in the draft and in international free agency.

While their farm system isn't the best, there are a few talented prospects to watch over the next few years.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently listed 18-year-old Dominican prospect Liberts Aponte as a prospect to watch down the stretch. Bowden suggested Aponte deserves more national media attention going forward.

Reds May Have a Future Star with Liberts Aponte

Aug 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; On field hats of the Cincinnati Reds are seen on the dugout steps during the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Scouts covering the Dominican Summer League are raving about Aponte’s hit tool and the stats back it up as he slashed .351/.493/.514 with 11 stolen bases in 33 games this season," Bowden wrote. "What really stands out is his 30 walks and 25 strikeouts. He has a real understanding of how to work a count and spit on balls out of the zone. He utilizes the entire field, spraying the ball from foul pole to foul pole.

"The Venezuelan shortstop has good infield actions with quick feet and hands. His arm strength has some scouts believing he’ll end up at second base but let’s give the teenager some more time to develop physically before making that decision."

The 18-year-old infielder had a solid first season with the Reds last year, but he's turned a corner at the plate this season. This year, he's slashing .351/.493/.514 with 30 walks and 25 strikeouts. In 33 games in the Dominican Summer League this season, Aponte has 11 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases to go along with his incredible infield defense.

Aponte is the Reds' 8th-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and he has the potential to climb even higher if his bat continues to impress. The teenage infielder has been a glove-first prospect up until this point, but he's beginning to fill out his frame a bit, which is making it easier to make progress with the bat. If he can become a legit bat as he adjusts to Single-A and Double-A baseball over the next few years, he could be a name to watch fly up the prospect rankings.

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