Reds Acquire Yankees Fan Favorite In Big Day of Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Reds have announced a number of roster moves ahead of the final home series of the season. The most notable, yet least surprising, is that Spencer Steer has been placed on the 60-day injured list, officially ending his season and giving the team an open 40-man roster spot. Right-handed reliever Julian Garcia has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to loose bodies in his right elbow.

Julian Aguiar has been recalled from Triple-A Louisville and utility man Oswaldo Cabrera has been claimed off waivers from the Yankees.

Reds Claim Former Popular Yankees' Top Prospect

May 11, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) throws the ball to first to record an out against the Athletics in the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old utility player was once a top-10 prospect in the Yankees organization and was considered a fan favorite. Cabrera played in just three games with the Yankees this season, but was slashing .288/.345/.444 with 19 home runs, 14 doubles, and 69 RBI. He's been a solid offensive player at the minor league level throughout his career, but hasn't had much of an opportunity at the big league level. He's played over 100 games just twice.

“The good thing is Oswaldo’s come back from a very difficult injury and had a really good year down in Triple-A,” Boone told Patrick Donnelly of MLB.com. “He’s playing really well. So hopefully this is just one of those things, and I'm confident that Oswaldo will go on to have a very good career. Hopefully it's still with us.”

Defensively, he can play anywhere you need him. He has played multiple games at each corner outfield spot and every infield position except catcher. Personally, I like this move. It's a low-risk move that reminds me of the Juan Brito trade, except Cabrera has a few Major League seasons of experience and has more defensive flexibility. He's a switch-hitter who has some pop in his bat; the Reds have an opportunity to give him playing time at the big league level for the last few games of the season.

Garcia To Undergo Surgery, Aguiar to Piggyback From Bullpen

Sep 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The news on Garcia is concerning. Hunter Greene underwent the same procedure back in March and missed over three months before returning in July. Ultimately, Greene needed Tommy John just five outings after returning. With Garcia having the procedure now, it sets him up to have an entire offseason to rehab before Spring Training next season, depending on when the season starts due to a potential lockout.

Aguiar suffered a torn UCL and needed Tommy John surgery in 2024. Just a few days separated Aguiar and Brandon Williamson's injuries and surgeries. Williamson made the big league team out of Spring Training, and Aguiar pitched in Triple-A. Now, the Reds will have Aguiar piggybacking Chase Burns out of the bullpen on Friday against the Cubs.

In 16 minor league starts this season, Aguiar has a 6.05 ERA with 31 walks and 56 strikeouts. He last pitched at the big-league level on September 19, 2024. He's allowed three runs or fewer in five of his seven starts at the Major League level.