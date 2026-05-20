Reds Affiliate Delivers One of the Craziest Offensive Performances of the Year

The ACL Reds, the rookie ball affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, had one of the best offensive performances you'll ever see on Tuesday.

They beat the ACL Athletics 30-4 to improve to 8-4 on the season. Yes, you read that correctly.

ACL Reds: 30

ACL Athletics: 4

The scoring started for the ACL Reds in the second when they trailed 1-0. Naibel Mariano hit an RBI double, Jalen Hairston followed with a two-RBI single, and Reds first-round draft pick last season, Steele Hall, added an RBI double to make 4-1.

The fourth inning was something you'd see out of a fiction movie. The ACL Reds put up 15 runs in the fourth.

Yeycol Sorianio hit a two-run home run, his second of the season, to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Jirvin Morillo added an RBI groundout. Adolfo Sanchez scored on a wild pitch. Mariano added his second RBI hit of the game, making it 9-1 ACL Reds. Then, well, we will just show you the play-by-play below.

Wild pitch by pitcher Amilcar Medina. Juan Brown scores.

Wild pitch by pitcher Amilcar Medina. Naibel Mariano scores.

Steele Hall walks. Jalen Hairston scores.

Jirvin Morillo walks. Yeycol Soriano scores.

Pablo Aliendo walks. Steele Hall scores.

Wild pitch by pitcher Erick Matos. Adolfo Sanchez scores.

Naibel Mariano doubles (3) on a ground ball to left fielder Darling Fernandez.

Jalen Hairston singles on a line drive to right fielder Reynaldo De La Paz. Juan Brown scores. Naibel Mariano scores.

At the end of the fourth inning, the ACL Reds led 19 to 1.

They added five more runs in the fifth. Pablo Aliendo started it off with an RBI single. Juan Brown homered, his third of the season. Hairston added his first home run of the year. It was 24 to 1 after five.

They would add two more runs in the sixth and four more in the ninth to make it 30 on the night.

First baseman Juan Brown led the CL Reds, going 2-4 with a home run and three walks. Brown is hitting .316 with a 1.090 OPS on the season.

Donny Aguilera gave up one run on four hits in four innings of work. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

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