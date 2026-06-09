Reds Are Sitting Near the Bottom of Baseball in a Troubling Category

The Cincinnati Reds have lost five straight games and have fallen to three games below .500 on the season and currently sit in last place in the National League Central.

While the bullpen has struggled, the offense hasn't much better, especially since Elly De La Cruz has been out with a hamstring injury.

The Reds have the second-worst run differential in Major League Baseball at -55.



30. COL -99

29. CIN -55

28. LAA -52

27. SFG -49

26. KCR -48

Since De La Cruz has been out, the offense has scored 2, 4, 2, 3, 5, 3, and 2 runs. That simply isn't good enough, especially with how much the pitching staff is struggling at the moment.

The Reds are going to need guys like Eugenio Suarez to step up. Suarez is slashing .203/.279/.326 with just four home runs in 39 games this season.

Terry Francona Trying to Keep Team Together

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches from the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

While times are tough, Reds manager Terry Francona is trying to keep the team together and is certainly not placing any blame.

“We have a good group, and I know that," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Do I wish we’d win some more games? Yeah, but that’s not an indictment on them. And I include myself in all of that. When I say we need to be better, I’m not pointing at them. I’m pointing at us.”

The Reds' skipper is trying hard to get his ball club right. He arrived at the stadium at 10:30 am on Monday.

"Why am I here at 10:30? I can’t do anything. But I was miserable sitting in my room. And Brad [Meador, the Reds' general manager,] came over a little while later, and you talk about stuff."

"I love our coaching staff. They give a [damn]. They give a [damn] the right way, and I love that about them. I think when you’re in times like this -- and probably fans don’t want to hear this -- but it’s not that you don’t set expectations. But this is us. It’s not just us when we win. It’s us when we’re not winning.”

The Reds will look to end their five-game losing streak on Tuesday night at 9:40 ET. Chase Burns will take the mound for Cincinnati.

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