Reds Bullpen Gets Much-Needed Help Ahead of Crucial Stretch

The Cincinnati Reds are promoting Julian Garcia from Triple-A Louisville on Monday ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers as well as activating veteran reliever Pierce Johnson from the injured list. In corresponding roster moves, the Reds optioned Zach Maxwell to Louisville and designated Chris Paddack for assignment. ,

Johnson has been on the injured list since May 27 with right elbow inflammation. Before going on the injured list, Johnson was one of the more reliable arms in the bullpen with a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings pitched.

The Reds signed Garcia as a minor-league free agent in 2025. In 21 games with Triple-A Louisville this season, Garcia has an ERA of 3.03 to go along with 54 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

The 31-year-old has never pitched in the big leagues and will make his Major League debut when he gets in his first game. He relies on a cutter, a slider, and a four-seam fastball that averages around 93-94 mph.

Garcia was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Bullpen Has Been Better of Late

Cincinnati's bullpen has struggled since their hot start, but they've been much better as of late.

On Sunday, after Chase Burns gave up one run in five innings, the Cincinnati bullpen followed with four shutout innings. Sam Moll worked a scoreless sixth. Caleb Ferguson worked a scoreless seventh and Tony Santillan worked the eighth and ninth innings for a two-inning save.

Santillan has not given up a run in his last seven appearances. He has also not walked a batter during that time.

Burns Deserving of All-Star Nod

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase Burns has been unbelievable this season. Through 15 starts, he's 9-1 with a 2.00 ERA. After Sunday's win over the New York Yankees, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was asked if he thinks Burns should be an All-Star.

“Absolutely. I think the numbers speak for itself," Stephenson told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I know he’s got high standards but outings like this, to go through things like this, it’s going to make him an even better pitcher. It just shows a lot whenever a pitcher is able to throw anything they want, wherever they want, that’s special. But to not feel good and still go out and do what he did against a very good team, it’s still really impressive."

It's hard to believe Burns is still just 23 years old and has only been in the big leagues for a little over a year. He's been better than even the Reds could have imagined.

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