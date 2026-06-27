Reds Bullpen Makes Franchise History in Victory Over Pirates

On Friday afternoon, the Reds announced Tony Santillan was placed on the injured list with a groin injury. Just a few hours later, the Reds called upon left-hander Caleb Ferguson to nail down his first save of the season in Cincinnati's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Ferguson is Cincinnati's 10th different Reds pitcher to record a save this season. That ties a team record since 1969 and it is still only June 27.

Emilio Pagan made his first rehab appearance on Saturday and needed just six pitches to work a 1-2-3 inning down in Triple-A Louisville. It's expected that Pagan will pitch in one more game with Louisville before joining the Reds.

New Roles for the Bullpen

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

To start the season, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan were the 7th, 8th, and 9th inning guys when the Reds were tied or had a lead. Now, all three of them are on the injured list, which resulted in Ferguson getting the opportunity for a save on Friday.

Ferguson talked about the opportunity and how he attacks hitters in the ninth.

“It’s just conviction,” Ferguson told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I’ve faced a handful of those guys in the lineup a bunch. It’s moving the ball around and reminding myself of how hard it is to hit.”

Reds manager Terry Francona trusted Ferguson to face Bryan Reynolds, even though he knew Reynolds is much better against lefties.

“I just thought with the experience and (Ferguson) being a veteran, let him face him."

The decision worked out and the Reds got a much-needed win to improve to 3-16 against the National League Central Division.

Struggles at PNC Park

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Friday night's 6-4 win over the Pirates was a rare one for the Reds at PNC Park. Cincinnati has now lost 48 of its last 70 games in Pittsburgh and had dropped 17 of its previous 24 there before Friday's victory.

The Reds have endured multiple long losing streaks at PNC Park over the years, including an 11-game skid from 2018-19 and an eight-game losing streak to open the 2019 season. Overall, the Reds are just 99-113 all-time at PNC Park, making Friday night's win a much-needed change from what's been a frustrating trend in Pittsburgh.

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