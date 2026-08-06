Reds Claim Two Pitchers Off Waivers, Transfer Blake Dunn to 60 Day Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds made a series of roster moves on Thursday, claiming two right-handed pitchers off waivers while transferring outfielder Blake Dunn to the 60-day injured list.

The Reds claimed right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and also claimed right-hander Chase Solesky off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Cincinnati transferred Dunn to the 60-day injured list.

Marinaccio is a 31-year-old pitcher who has split time between the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates this season, posting a 4.99 ERA in 37 appearances. The University of Delaware product was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and has appeared in parts of five major league seasons.

Cincinnati also claimed Solesky, who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Tulane University before eventually making his major league debut with the Rays earlier this season. He appeared in just one big league game for Tampa Bay.

Solesky has spent most of the 2026 season at Triple-A, where he owns a 6.79 ERA over 54 1/3 innings in 23 appearances.

Dunn's move to the 60-day injured list comes after he underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow. According to manager Terry Francona, the procedure carries an expected recovery timeline of approximately six months, ending Dunn's 2026 season.

With Hunter Greene recently placed on the injured list, Marinaccio is expected to join the active roster once he makes it to Cincinnati.

On Fire Since the Break

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a two-run single in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have quietly been one of the hotter teams in baseball since the All-Star break, going 12-6 over that stretch. They've won five of their first six series in the second half for the first time since 2016 and enter Thursday's game just three games under .500, their closest they've been to even since June 27.

Cincinnati has also climbed within one game of third place in the National League Central and just a half-game behind the fourth-place Pirates as they continue to chip away at the standings. They're just 4.5 games out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

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