Reds Closer Emilio Pagán Is Quickly Approaching His Return From Injury

The Cincinnati Reds' bullpen was one of the best units in the league early in the season, with closer Emilio Pagán holding down the 9th inning for the first few weeks of the season. Pagán has his fair share of ups and downs early in the year, but his season was put in question on May 5 when he suffered a brutal leg injury that left him rolling on the ground in pain on the grass at Wrigley Field.

Pagán was carted off the field, but the injury didn't end up being a season-ending situation. Instead, the Reds believed he would be back in a few months. Recently, he's been ramping back up toward his return to the mound.

Reds reporter C. Trent Rosecrans recently provided an update on Pagán, reporting that he threw live batting practice and expects to begin his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Thursday. This is sooner than the original plan for the Reds' closer.

Emilio Pagán is Approaching a Return to the Reds

Apr 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) shakes hands with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) after the victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Reds Emilio Pagán threw 25 pitches in live BP and said he expects to begin his rehab assignment Thursday with Louisville. Original play was Thursday and Saturday, but he hopes he can be back sooner," Rosecrans wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Pagán's injury looked like it was going to be season-ending when he was carted off the field in May. This would have been a crushing blow to the Reds' bullpen, which has been horrific at times in Pagán's absence. Cincinnati's bullpen has been one of the worst units in the league over the last month and a half.

Getting Pagán back on the mound in Cincinnati won't turn this unit into the best bullpen in the league, but it will be a boost that the team needs.

The righty blew three saves early in the year for the Reds, but it didn't seem like he was pitching at 100 percent for most of the season. He had a nagging hamstring issue before the big injury that caused him to miss time. With his leg nearing 100 percent again, he should be able to get back to the productive pitcher that he was last season. This would be quite a solid addition for the Reds.

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