Reds Closer Sends Honest Message About Team's Frustration and Belief

There is no other way to say it. The first half was an absolute disaster for the Cincinnati Reds. They head into the second half of the season with a record of 43-52 and are already 15 1/2 games back in the National League Central.

While it's been disappointing, Reds closer Emilio Pagan still thinks the team can go on a run ahead of the trade deadline.

“We’re not quite in as good of a spot as we were last year, but we weren’t in a good spot last year either. We’re sticking together," closer Emilio Pagán told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon in his latest Newsletter. "We still believe in each other. We’re caring for each other and we’re doing our best to pick each other up on the tough days. But that doesn’t mean that we’re not frustrated. Out of respect for our fanbase, I know they’re frustrated. We’re just as frustrated, if not more.

"We didn’t make it easy on ourselves. We’re definitely behind the eight-ball in where we should be at this point in the season, but we’re capable of a big run.”

It's nice to see Pagan have that belief, but most fans have already declared the season over. If the Reds want to have any shot at making the postseason, they're going to need to win about 15 of their next 20 games to bring back any hope.

The Start of the Second Half

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) returns to the dugout after the second inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds start the second half with a three-game series at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday night. In a questionable decision, they decided to pitch Brady Singer in game one, Rhett Lowder in game two, and Hunter Greene in game three.

Andrew Abbott and Chase Burns will start games one and two in Seattle against the Mariners.

Two Prospects in Dayton Heating Up

Two Reds prospects have been turning heads in Dayton with impressive stretches at the plate. Tyson Lewis, the Reds' No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has wasted no time adjusting to High-A, batting .295 (13-for-44) with two home runs through his first 10 games with the Dragons.

Meanwhile, Peyton Stovall has been one of the hottest hitters in the Midwest League since May 30, slashing .330 with seven home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 27 RBIs and a 1.074 OPS, the fourth-best mark in the league during that span. If both continue swinging the bat like this, they'll be two prospects worth watching closely over the second half of the season.