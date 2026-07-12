Reds Limp Into the All-Star Break After 8-4 Loss to Cubs in Sunday's Series Finale

It was a back-and-forth game early on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. But in the end, the Cincinnati Reds would fall short against the Chicago Cubs. When the game was hanging in the balance, the Cubs took it, and the Reds couldn't find their way back. Yes, that sounds obvious, but that's what it felt like.

Chicago scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open and win 8-4. Alex Bregman, acquired in the offseason by the Cubs, delivered the big blow with a three-run home run deep into left field.

With the loss, the Reds are now 43-52, a stunning nine games under .500 at the All-Star Break. Remember when they ended April nine games over .500 at 20-11? Since then, they're just 23-41. 23-41 in 64 games. That's a .359 winning percentage. That's a pace for a 58-win season over 162 games, which would be the worst record in Reds' team history at 58-104.

The Reds entered play Sunday eight games out of the National League's third Wild Card. Forget how far behind they are in the NL Central. This is a Reds team not even close for the third Wild Card... after being nine games over .500 through a full month of the season.

Takeaways from Sunday's 8-4 Loss to the Cubs

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) throws to first to get Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) out in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventh Inning Proves to be the Difference

With Sam Moll and then Pierce Johnson on the mound in relief, the Reds' bullpen ended their first half of the season in an unfortunately appropriate fashion. The seventh inning began with the score tied 4-4. It ended with the Cubs leading 8-4.

Pete Crow-Armstrong singled to give the Cubs the lead 5-4, and then Alex Bregman delivered the knockout blow with a three-run home run to give the Cubs an 8-4 lead.

Moll and Johnson combined for three earned runs allowed, on top of Chase Petty being charged for an earned run. The trio of relievers also combined to allow five hits.

The Reds' bullpen had to cover five innings on Sunday, and they could not keep the game tied in the seventh inning. That's been the story of the Reds' bullpen this season. Whether it's not throwing strikes, getting banged around, or being overworked, it hasn't gone well for the Reds' relievers.

Andrew Abbott's Uneven Outing

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The Phillies led 3-0 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's how good Andrew Abbott has been. Since April 24th, he had pitched at least five innings in every start since then. Sunday was Abbott's first time pitching less than five innings since that late April night against Detroit. In other words, the Reds' left-hander had gone 13 straight starts pitching at least five innings. Six of those outings saw Abbott pitch six innings.

Sunday against the Cubs, Abbott pitched just four innings and allowed four earned runs. While he only allowed four hits, Abbott also walked three Cubs hitters and struck out just three. Abbott threw 48 of his 79 pitches for strikes.

Through the first half of the season, Abbott went 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA. He struck out 84 batters to 48 walks while allowing 101 hits in 105 innings pitched.

It was a solid first half for Abbott, considering he got off to a rough start in April. He's still a focal part of the Reds' pitching rotation.

Rotation after the Break

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the All-Star Break this week, the Reds' pitching rotation is set for coming out of the Break. Reds.TV showed a graphic during the game Sunday with the order of the rotation coming out of the All-Star Break, and it goes like this:

Brady Singer, Rhett Lowder, and Hunter Greene will start the three games in Colorado this weekend against the Rockies. Abbott and Chase Burns will start on Monday and Tuesday in Seattle.

On Deck

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a single in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, will now head into the All-Star Break. Sal Stewart and Chase Burns were both selected as All-Stars for the National League. Burns won't be pitching in the All-Star Game, but Stewart should see one or more plate appearances in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Following the All-Star Break, the Reds will begin a nine-game road trip to start the second half of the season. It will begin in Colorado next weekend, with a three-game series at Coors Field against the Rockies. Friday's game will start at 8:10 E.T., while Saturday and Sunday both have 3:10 E.T. start times.

Jul 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger waves a flag after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Colorado, the Reds will head to Seattle to battle the AL West-contending Mariners. Monday and Tuesday both have 9:40 E.T. start times, while Wednesday is a getaway day with a 3:40 E.T. start time.

Then the following weekend, the Reds will be in St. Louis to battle their NL Central rival-Cardinals. Friday will have an 8:15 E.T. start time, Saturday will be at 7:15 E.T., and Sunday will be at 2:15 E.T.

The Reds will finally return home after their nine-game road trip on Monday, July 27th, to start a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. It's the start of a 10-game homestand that will also feature a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates and a three-game series with the Athletics.