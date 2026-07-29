Reds-Cubs August Matchup is Flexed Into a Primetime Showdown

What a week of baseball it has been for the Cincinnati Reds. Fresh off their third straight series win since play resumed after the All-Star Break, the Reds were tasked with a Tuesday doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chase Burns was shelled in game one, resulting in a 6-5 Guardians win. In game two, the Reds bullpen shut the door on the Guardians' offense, and a Dane Myers heroic grab would save the team in a 2-0 win.

The team isn't technically out of a National League Wild Card spot, but they will need to have a strong August. On Wednesday, NBC announced they are banking on the Reds to be hot toward the end of next month. It's showtime for the Redlegs!

Under The Lights

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) gestures after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NBC has announced that the Reds' series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 30th is moving to NBC and Peacock.

The battle between National League Central foes will now take place under the lights, with a start time of 7:00 pm ET.

At this moment, the Cubs are the top team in the National League Wild Card race. While it's not out of the realm of possibility for the Cubs to earn the National League Central crown, they have a lot of work to do to catch up to the Milwaukee Brewers, who are six games ahead of the Cubs.

Looking at the Reds' path to the postseason, one would have to look straight up the mountain. The journey is not going to be easy for the Reds to get back to the postseason for a second straight year.

As of now, the Reds are five games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. However, getting a series win over the Guardians on Wednesday and a strong outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend could change everything.

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo is unable to field the ball hit for a single by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it feels like the Reds, as we know them now, will not be the same team by the time this series with the Cubs rolls around.

Fans will also have a better understanding of where this team stands in terms of a postseason run by the time we reach late August.

There's a lot of pain in the voices of the fan base on social media, and rightfully so. But for now, can we just be happy about a primetime moment? It's cool to cheer for your team even when things seem dark. I promise there's no harm in it.