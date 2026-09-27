Reds Fail to Play Spoiler in Emotional Final Game of 2026 Season, Fall to Blue Jays 5-1

The journey for the 2026 Cincinnati Reds came to a close on Sunday. With a series win on the line, the Reds had no answer against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 5-1 loss.

It was an emotional day for the home crowd at the Rogers Centre. Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer delivered the goods in front of his family in what could be the final start of his legendary career.

With the loss, the Reds finish the season with a record of 75-87. Let's break down all the action from the final game in a gloomy season.

Short Day

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) leavers the field after retiring the side against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Williamson had a short start in the Reds' final game of the season. The left-hander went just four innings on 76 pitches.

Injuries played a role in Williamson's 2026 campaign. The Reds starter had only made two starts in his last five appearances, with Sunday being only his ninth start of the year.

A two run home run from Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela in the second inning put the Reds behind early. Then, in the bottom of the third inning, the Blue Jays would add two more runs, giving them a 4-1 lead at that point.

Williamson allowed four runs on the day, and is probably one of the many members of the Reds roster that is ready to get to the offseason.

Facing A Legend

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an emotional game for the Blue Jays. Scherzer, who is undoubtedly a future hall of famer, made what many believe will be his last start for the franchise and the last start of his historic career.

If you've followed Scherzer's journey, you know that his competitiveness was not going to allow the Reds to get the best of him on such a big day.

The right-hander grinded out seven innings, and the Reds didn't have much of an answer. Scherzer begrudgingly gave the ball to his skipper after allowing his first walk of the game in the top of the eighth. The Reds were only able to get one run on the board against Scherzer in Sunday's loss.

If we had to sit through another loss this season, at least we got to see some history.

Thankfully, this is the last time we have to talk about how disappointing this offense has been this season.

Closing The Book On 2026

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds left fielder J.J. Bleday (22) celebrates as he runs the bases on his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A season that began with so much promise ended with so many questions left unanswered. The Reds were a playoff team one year ago. Now, it feels like another rebuild is in the franchise's future.

The list of issues that derailed this season is a long one. The blame also goes to everyone from the top to the bottom of the organization.

It won't be an easy fix, but it can be done. However, with a lockout looming, this final game of the 2026 season is going to leave a frustrating feeling among this fan base that was expecting so much more.