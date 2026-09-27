Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Enters Rare Company With Historic 30/30 Season

On Friday in Toronto, Elly De La Cruz became just the fourth member of the Cincinnati Reds to have a 30/30 season and just the second shortstop in franchise history to do so, joining Hall of Famer Barry Larkin. At 24 years old, De La Cruz also joins an exclusive list of shortstops age 24 or younger to have a 30/30 season in Major League Baseball history.

One of Four Shortstops Ever Age 24 Or Younger With A 30/30 Season

Jul 25, 1998; Baltimore, MD, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Mariners shortstop Alex Rodriguez in action against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports Copyright USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if there weren’t more reasons to understand how great a talent De La Cruz is, especially at his age and experience at the big league level, with his 30/30 season, he joins Alex Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr and Hanley Ramirez as the only four shortstops in the history of Major League Baseball to have a 30/30 season at 24 years of age or younger. Rodriguez did it in 1998; Ramirez was 24, and Witt did it in consecutive seasons at age 22 and 23.

Rodriguez, even though his career is shadowed with performance-enhancing drugs, is one of the best players in the history of the sport. He was a 14-time All-Star, 10-time Silver Slugger, and three-time MVP. Ramirez won Rookie of the Year in 2006 with the Marlins and was a batting champion, three-time All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger, and Witt is one of the best young players in the sport alongside De La Cruz.

De La Cruz's 2026 season has been the best season of his young career, and a 30/30 season puts a bow on just how great he has been. Larkin, the only other Reds shortstop in the 30/30 club, posted his congratulations to the Reds star on social media, saying, “Congratulations, Elly De La Cruz, 30/30. Welcome to the club.”

Cementing His Place In Reds History

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) sets for the pitch in the third inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, May 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only other Reds players with a 30/30 season include Eric Davis (1987), Larkin (1996), Brandon Phillips (2007) and now De La Cruz in 2026. De La Cruz is the youngest player on this list. He doesn't turn 25 until January of 2027. Larkin and De La Cruz also each had 30 doubles or more in their 30/30 seasons, actually putting them in the 30/30/30 club.

Just four seasons into his career, De La Cruz has already cemented his name in Reds history. He has a plethora of interesting records already to his name. He's the only player since 1900 to achieve at least 80 extra-base hits, 80 stolen bases, and 80 walks within his first 200 career games, and the first since 1900 to record 115 or more extra-base hits and 115 or more stolen bases through 300 games.

He holds the record for the most career games with at least three extra-base hits and a stolen base by any player before age 24 since 1900, he's the first player in Reds history to record at least 20 stolen bases in each of his first four seasons; he holds the Reds record for most home runs in a single season by a switch-hitter; and holds the franchise record for the most multi-home run games by a switch-hitter, passing Reds legend Pete Rose.

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if his career only spans the six years of team control the Reds currently have with him under contract, he is well on his way to becoming one of the best players in franchise history. A franchise that has the likes of Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, Frank Robinson, Joey Votto, Barry Larkin, and so many other legendary players.