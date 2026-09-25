Reds Set to Finish 2026 Season With Three-Game Series vs. Blue Jays

The Cincinnati Reds started the week with an impressive series win over the National League East champion Atlanta Braves. Unfortunately, the behind the scenes in Cincinnati is taking up most of the headlines.

We all know where this franchise sits among the rest of the league. After Sunday, those conversations can get more serious. Until then, the focus is on the Reds taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in the final series of the 2026 season.

Both teams were in the postseason a season ago, with the Blue Jays making it all the way to the World Series. Now, both teams have just three games left in their season.

Let's take a closer look at the final series of the Reds' 2026 season.

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) prepares to pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of the time of this writing, the Blue Jays had not announced the starting pitchers for their team in the series. We will update that as soon as we can.

For the Reds, left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-6, 5.04 ERA) will get his final start of the season on Friday. 2026 was supposed to be a year of redemption for Lodolo. However, those blister issues would be a major concern once again for the lefty, and his performance was never where he or the team needed it to be this season.

With one final chance to leave a good impression this season, Lodolo should be treating Friday's start like a playoff game.

First pitch at the Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The Dodgers led 3-0 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game two on Saturday will see the Reds turn to right-hander Rhett Lowder (6-11, 5.79 ERA) for his final start of the year.

Lowder's spot in the Reds' starting rotation moving forward is uncertain. It has been a rocky 2026 for the right-hander. In his last five starts, Lowder is 1-4. Saturday's start could be more of an audition for Lowder to find himself back in the rotation for 2027.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) leavers the field after retiring the side against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the final game of the Reds' 2026 season on Sunday, Brandon Williamson will be on the mound for the start.

Just like Lodolo, Williamson's 2026 season can be described as a what-if due to injury. Also, just like Lowder, Williamson's spot in the rotation heading into 2027 is more than likely uncertain.

Williamson is coming off of an impressive start that saw him pick up a win over the Atlanta Braves. The Reds left-hander went six innings, giving up just three hits and not allowing a single run.

First pitch for the season finale on Sunday is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.