Reds Farm System Sees Huge Night as Top Prospect Continues to Push for Promotion

The Cincinnati Reds had some big-time performances down in their farm system on Friday.

Alfredo Duno Is A Man Amongst Boys

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dayton Dragons lost their matchup against the Great Lakes Loons 7-3 on Friday. Duno launched his eighth home run of the month, and it was crushed. Tom Nichols, the announcer for the Dragons, reported that the home run traveled 487 feet over the left-center field wall. Video of the home run can be seen here. Duno finished the day 1-3 with two RBIs and was hit by a pitch. Kien Vu went 2-4 with a triple and Carlos Sanchez was 1-4. Kyle McCoy struggled in his second High-A start, allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings with three walks and two hits. Victor Diaz struck out two without allowing a hit in 2 1/3 innings following McCoy.

The Reds' number-one prospect has been red-hot during the month of May. After hitting just .213 with a .709 OPS and two home runs in April, he's slashing .352/.483/.718 with eight home runs, five doubles, and has an equal strikeout-to-walk ratio. The 20-year-old is starting to look like the player who dominated Low-A and won the Florida State League MVP.

Edwin Arroyo Has Nothing Left To Prove In Triple-A

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he did strike out three times on Friday, Edwin Arroyo has been phenomenal and has reasserted himself as a prospect that deserves to be a part of the Reds' future plans. He went 1-4 and hit an inside-the-park home run, his 11th of the season. Michael Toglia went 3-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, Noelvi Marte went 3-5 with a double and three runs scored, and Will Banfield went 2-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Chase Petty allowed five earned runs over five innings pitched with six hits, a walk, and five strikeouts. Hunter Parks threw a perfect inning in relief; he has a zero ERA over 17 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. Louisville won 11-7.

Arroyo's stock suffered from prospect fatigue last season. He hit well, with a .284 average, but the power numbers lacked. He missed his age-20 season in 2024 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, and he was sort of forgotten about. Now that he is back healthy, the numbers are up. I think he has little to nothing left to prove in Triple-A. He's been playing more at second and third base to show more defensive flexibility. With Matt McLain struggling for a consecutive season, I don't know how much longer the organization should wait to give him the call and see what his bat can do at the Major League level. It most likely doesn't look like it has in Triple-A, but it can't be worse than what the Reds have had running out there this season.

Reds MiLB Recap

Daytona lost game one of their doubleheader against the Tampa Tarpoons 7-1. Edgar Colon allowed six hits, six runs (four earned), four walks, and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Ichiro Cano went 2-3 with a double. Anielson Buten, who was recently promoted from the Arizona Complex League, went 2-3 with an RBI. He is batting .455 with a .955 OPS in three games with the Tortugas. Jacob Friend was 0-2 with two walks, Kyle Henley was 0-3 with a walk, and Tyson Lewis was 0-3. Game two was rained out and will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Chattanooga's game was rained out and will be played as a double-header on Saturday.

In the Arizona Complex League, Iker Redona was excellent on the mound. The 2025 Dominican Summer League All-Star did not allow a run with four hits and seven strikeouts and no walks. The 18-year-old has a 1.86 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings this season. Pablo Nunez went 1-4 with a run scored in his season debut after being activated from the injured list. Steele Hall went 2-4 with a run scored, Juan Brown went 1-3 with two RBI, Jalen Hariston went 2-3 with a two-run home run, Eli Pitts was 1-2 with a walk, and Hansel Jimenez was 2-3.