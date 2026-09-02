Reds Get Clutch Hitting Late, Beat Padres 4-3

The Reds manufactured two runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Backed by a quality start from Nick Lodolo, the Reds got RBIs from four different players to score just enough runs for the win. The Reds are now 66-73 on the season.

Emilio Pagán closed out the game in the top of the ninth, despite a solo home run by Fernando Tatis Jr., for his 20th save of the season.

Takeaways from Tuesday Night’s 4-3 Reds Win over the Padres

Eighth Inning Manufactured Rally

Aug 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) scores on an throwing error by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (not pictured) after a bunt by second baseman Matt McLain (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes, it’s just a matter of playing small ball and moving runners station to station to score runs.

It started with an Elly De La Cruz walk, with Sal Stewart singling him over to third. Matt McLain was intentionally walked to load the bases, which brought Jose Trevino to the plate with one out. On the seventh pitch of the bat, with the count full, Trevino lined a sharp single up the middle for a base hit to score De La Cruz and give the Reds a 3-2 lead.

Juan Brito followed with a sacrifice fly on a full count to score Stewart and extend the Reds’ lead to 4-2. It was a crucial insurance run, with Tatis homering for the second time of the night in the top of the ninth.

Nick Lodolo Shines in Impressive Home Start

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been an uneven season for the Reds’ first-round pick in 2019. Multiple stints on the injured list, rough outings, and just not being able to string together a long streak of consistency.

On Tuesday night, though, he was up to the task against the Padres’ powerful and attacking lineup. Lodolo pitched six quality innings and allowed just two earned runs and five hits, walking two and striking out five.

While Lodolo only threw 59 strikes on 100 pitches, he still managed to earn a quality start and gave the Reds the opportunity to stay in the game. Even with the Reds on the outside of contention, these next few starts are crucial for Lodolo to end his season. There isn’t any serious questioning of his belonging in the starting rotation, but his ceiling is what can be questioned. How good can he be?

We’ve seen Lodolo be very good at times. Again, it’s all about consistency. Then again, isn’t everything about this organization related to consistently doing things to put the club in a position to contend? It should be. Part of that is Lodolo putting together long stretches of quality baseball.

On Deck

The series between the Reds and Padres concludes Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Reds’ left-hander Brandon Williamson (2-3, 6.11) will take the mound for the first time since April 29th following a lengthy stint on the injured list. Williamson will be opposed by Padres’ right-hander Casey Mize (5-8, 3.45 ERA).

First pitch is at 12:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.