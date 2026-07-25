Reds Get Concerning Injury News on Outfielder Who Could Need Surgery

Matt McLain and Blake Dunn were both supposed to start rehab stints with Triple-A Louisville on Friday night. However, Matt McLain was the only one in the lineup for Louisville.

Reds broadcaster Jim Day provided an update on Dunn during Friday's game against the Cardinals and it's not what you want to hear.

"They expected him to stint with Triple-A Louisville, but that was put on hold," Day said. "His elbow was acting up again. They sent him back to Cincinnati and he got reimaged. Terry Francona described it as a worsening of the ligament. He's going to get a second opinion in Dallas. Surgery could be on the horizon for Blake Dunn. That would be tough news."

Dunn has been on the injured list since June 28 with a right elbow strain.

With Dunn on the injured list, Dane Myers and TJ Friedl have been mostly splitting time in center.

Sal Stewart Continues to Impress

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) celebrates outside of the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart continues to put together one of the best rookie seasons in Reds history. His go-ahead three-run homer on Wednesday was his team-leading 21st of the season, tying him for the fourth-most by a Reds rookie.

Stewart also has 74 RBI, which ranks fourth in Major League Baseball. He's currently on pace for 118 RBI, which would shatter the Reds rookie record of 100 set by Jim Greengrass in 1953.

Elly De La Cruz Having Success in Leadoff Spot

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) advances to third base on an errant pick off throw against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elly De La Cruz has settled in nicely at the top of the Reds' lineup, slashing .286/.381/.536 with five home runs in 21 games since moving into the leadoff spot. He also opened Tuesday's win over Seattle with his third career leadoff homer and the Reds' first of the season.

Struggles Against the National League

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have struggled mightily against the National League this season, going just 6-22 against NL Central opponents and 25-40 against the NL overall. Their .214 winning percentage within the division is the worst in baseball.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati has had much more success in interleague play, posting a 22-14 record against American League teams, the fifth-best mark in MLB.

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