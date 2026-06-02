Reds Get Crushed in Edwin Arroyo's MLB Debut, Drop Game 1 to Royals

It was an ugly game for a team that is reeling from a lot of bad news lately. Chase Burns was scratched due to illness before the game, and that meant Lyon Richardson was forced to start.

He gave up a first inning grand slam and didn't throw another inning. The struggling bullpen didn't help either, as Brandon Leibrandt was fed to the wolves. He gave up ten hits and five earned runs in six innings of work.

The Cincinnati Reds' offense was unable to muster up any sort of momentum, as a solo home run by JJ Bleday was the only source of scoring through the first eight innings. They did score in garbage time on a McLain double.

Here are our takeaways from game one's 9-2 loss against the Kansas City Royals.

Edwin Arroyo Makes MLB Debut

Cincinnati Reds second baseball Edwin Arroyo (2) covers the bag on a play in the fourth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 1, 2026. The Royals led 4-1 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't the circumstance Reds fans would have hoped for, but nonetheless, it was finally time to see Edwin Arroyo in a Reds jersey.

He got the start at second base and batted 8th. He struck out three times, but in his final at-bat of the game, he ripped a base hit to right field. Then, he scored his first Major League run on a McLain double.

His defense at second base was solid and will be good enough to earn him a starting spot on this roster for the next few weeks while Elly De La Cruz is out. There is no reason to sweat over one bad game. He has earned his way up to this club despite the reason he is here right now. The Reds offense is in dire need of help, and hopefully Arroyo will take after many of the Reds recent rookies and shine.

The Reds Pitching Staff Continues To Struggle

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) runs off the field after the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There is no other way around it; the Reds' pitching staff isn't what it was in April. The bullpen is depleted, and the starting rotation is trying its best to overcome injuries. Hunter Greene being out until late in the summer wasn't ever going to be easy to deal with, but they had the depth to overcome a few injuries.

They were not built to overcome a seemingly endless list of injuries. Rhett Lowder has joined Greene on the IL, and the bullpen has lost Graham Ashcraft, Emilio Pagan, and Pierce Johnson as of late.

Hopefully, Chase Burns recovers and will be back with the team shortly, but it does not change the fact that this team is not built to overcome all of these issues. 162 games is a long season, and there are going to be many challenges that come with that. But year after year, it seems that the Reds are forced to deal with injuries that change the dynamic of the roster.

The pitching staff was woeful tonight and is now starting out June the same way they started out May. With a loss.

JJ Bleday Carries the Offense Again

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) rounds third on a solo home run in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 1, 2026. The Royals led 4-1 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where would this team be without this guy? Since not making the Opening Day roster, he is hitting over .300 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI.

He has hit three home runs in his last four games and has two doubles over that stretch as well. It seems that anytime the Reds need any sort of scoring, it is Bleday who is the one to pick up the mantle.

There is a legitimate chance that he could make the National League All-Star team, which is pretty remarkable.

He has hit safely in 8 of his last 11 and during that stretch has 14 hits. For all of the bad that continues to plague the Cincinnati Reds, it is nice to see JJ continue to stay red hot.

The Reds look to get back on track tomorrow night where it will be Andrew Abbott taking on Noah Cameron.