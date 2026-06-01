Bad to Worse: Reds Ace Chase Burns Scratched From Start on Monday

The Cincinnati Reds can't catch a break right now. A few hours before Monday night's game with against the Kansas City Royals, the Reds announced that starting pitcher Chase Burns was being scratched from his start with an illness. The Reds will open the game with relief pitcher Lyon Richardson, who was recently recalled from Triple-A.

Burns has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season. On the year, he holds an incredible 1.96 ERA with a sub-1.00 WHIP and a 7-1 record. He's generating a lot of whiffs, as is always the case with Burns. In May, he turned his play to another level, as he went 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA over five starts and 30 1/3 innings. He surrendered only 16 hits and eight walks in that span.

Burn's status is unknown, but the most likely outcome sees him only missing this start with the illness. But the Reds are battling plenty of other injuries to be worried about.

Reds Facing Adversity With Recent Injury Woes

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

A few hours before the Reds scratched Burns from his start, they announced that prospect Edwin Arroyo was coming to the big leagues because Elly De La Cruz was set to land on the 10-day injured list. De La Cruz played all 162 games last season and hasn't missed a game all year, either. It's unclear how long De La Cruz will be on the injured list.

De La Cruz is joined by Ke'Bryan Hayes and Jose Trevino on the injured list.

On the pitching side of things, the Reds are in an even worse spot. They lost Hunter Greene in Spring Training. He underwent elbow surgery and hasn't pitched for the Reds this year. Greene is progressing and should be back on the mound in Cincinnati within the next two months. Greene is joined by Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson on the injured list.

The Reds' bullpen suffered three injuries in May, too. Reds closer Emilio Pagán landed on the injured list with a serious hamstring injury in early May. Recently, Graham Ashcraft and Pierce Johnson were placed on the injured list, too.

Cincinnati can't catch a break right now. The injuries are piling up.

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