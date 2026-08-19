Reds Get Good News on Tony Santillan, Major Spencer Steer Decision Coming

The Cincinnati Reds are getting some much-needed help back in their bullpen, while another important injury situation could reach a turning point this weekend.

Tony Santillan is expected to return from the injured list on Friday, according to Charlie Goldsmith. The right-hander has been on the 15-day injured list since June 26 with an oblique strain.

Meanwhile, Spencer Steer is scheduled to have a follow-up appointment this weekend to determine the next step with his wrist injury, according to Goldsmith. Steer has been on the injured list since late July with a right-wrist sprain and is hoping to avoid surgery.

Santillan Adds Much-Needed Depth to the Reds Bullpen

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws a pitch in the 10th inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just a season ago, Santillan was a workhorse for the Reds, appearing in 80 games with an ERA of 2.44. This season, an oblique injury has limited him to just 34 games.

When the Reds were playing well early in the season and got off to a 20-11 start, Santillan, Ashcraft, and Pagan were pitching in the high-leverage innings. Just a couple of days ago, the Reds had to ask Tejay Antone and Luis Mey to pitch in those innings with Ashcraft and Santillan unavailable due to injury.

While those two pitchers have stepped up, the Reds simply need more depth in the bullpen and Santillan provides that.

Steer Wants to Play

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) hits a single in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many have wondered why Steer didn’t just get the surgery and get it over with. The answer is pretty simple: nobody wants to get back on the field more than Steer himself. If he had surgery right away, he knew his season would be over. By giving the injury a chance to heal without surgery, there was at least a possibility he could return this year.

This weekend, we should find out whether that plan worked or if Steer will need surgery after all. Either way, it shouldn’t impact his availability for the 2027 season. He should be ready to go whenever the season begins, assuming the CBA negotiations don’t impact the start of the year.

Reds Sign Minor League Pitcher

The Reds also made a pair of pitching moves on Wednesday. Cincinnati signed 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Darius Vines to a minor league deal after he spent this season pitching in the Mexican League. Vines posted a 3.32 ERA in 15 games and also brings some big-league experience, including two starts with the Braves in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ron Marinaccio elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville.