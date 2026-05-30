Terry Francona's Choice in Tight Game Raises Eyebrows Among Reds Fans

The Braves got off to an early 4-0 lead over the Cincinnati Reds after just two innings on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

However, the Reds used solo home runs by JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe, as well as an RBI single by Sal Stewart, to climb within one after five innings.

But then came a move that many Reds fans questioned. Reds manager Terry Francona brought in Yunior Marte, who was just called up earlier in the day, and had not pitched in an MLB game since 2024.

Marte surrendered four runs on three hits and recorded just a single out.

This comes just two days after Francona decided to pitch Zach Maxwell in a close game against the Mets. It also comes after an off day. While Cincinnati's bullpen certainly doesn't have the depth they need right now with injuries to Graham Ashcraft and Emilio Pagan, pitching a guy who was just called up and hadn't thrown a pitch in the big leagues in two years is a bold move that didn't work out.

Francona spoke about the decision after the loss.

"Kind of like we talked before the game," Francona said. "His stuff is real good. Just not quite consistent enough with his pitches. He makes a good one or two good ones and then leaves something where he doesn't want to. Talking to DJ though, even during this outing, there is so much to like there. Maybe give DJ and his guys some time because there is a lot to like there."

While Marte's stuff is certainly intriguing, it still didn't make much sense to see him in that spot Friday night.

Chris Paddack Owes Blake Dunn a Steak Dinner

May 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chris Paddack (56) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After a Ronald Acuna Jr. leadoff home run, Blake Dunn made two outstanding plays in the first inning out Saturday.

After the game, starting pitcher Chris Paddack said he owes Dunn a nice dinner.

"I didn't start off great after letting a leadoff homer, some slug there in the first inning," Paddack said. "I definitely owe Dunn a steak dinner. You never want to see those plays because that means I'm not pitching well, but robbing a home run, and then the throw out at second base to get Olson, that was impressive. I gave him a hug after the fifth inning and said 'hey man, I owe you a steak dinner."

Paddack gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings on Friday. He walked three and did not strike out a batter,

"I said it last start, I feel like it's been a trend unfortunately. I am just walking guys. I am getting out of the zone on counts where I usually try to put away guys...It's frustrating both of those walks end up coming around to score...I just got to be better, man."

The Reds fell to 29-27 on the season with Friday's loss to the Braves.