Reds fans have been (im)patiently waiting for the team to make its first real move of the offseason. On Tuesday night, that move came.

The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with an opt-out after the second season.

It's a deal that feels like a massive win for the Reds.

Why the Deal Feels Like a Win

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Reds elected not to trade Stephenson at the 2026 MLB trade deadline, it was a questionable move at best. In fact, Stephenson was so sure that he was going to be traded that him and his wife spent trade deadline day visitng their favorite parts in the city one last time.

It's still fair to question why the Reds didn't trade Stephenson at the deadline, especially considering they could have moved him and still pursued a reunion in the offseason. However, at least they didn't end up losing him for nothing.

Three years and $30 million feels like a fantastic deal for the Reds. Catcher is a position where teams often struggle to find offensive production, but Stephenson has posted an above-average OPS in three consecutive seasons. While he got off to a rough start offensively last season, he was fantastic from June 7 through the end of the year, slashing .272/.345/.463 with 27 extra-base hits and a 120 wRC+ over that stretch.

Stephenson also proved to be one of the best catchers in baseball at taking advantage of the new ABS challenge system. According to Baseball Savant, Stephenson successfully overturned 93 calls in 2026, the second-most among catchers in Major League Baseball. His 68.4% success rate was nearly 10 percentage points higher than the league average among catchers. It's another area where Stephenson provides value that doesn't necessarily show up in the box score.

What Were There Other Options?

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts to the Cincinnati Reds defeating San Diego Padres in the MLB game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Had the Reds not re-signed Stephenson, they would have needed to find a catcher in free agency, acquire one via trade, or roll with Jose Trevino as their starter. Finding a catcher on the open market with similar offensive production to Stephenson likely would have cost them considerably more. By bringing him back at a reasonable price, the Reds still have some financial flexibility to address other needs on the roster.

While Jose Trevino is a huge part of the clubhouse and he's well liked throughout the organization, his offense would be a huge step back to what Stephenson offers.

It's a team-friendly deal that ensures the Reds shouldn't take a step back at the catcher position in 2027. Give the front office credit for getting the deal done, and give Stephenson credit for wanting to remain in Cincinnati. This is a win for both sides.

Re-signing Stephenson is a step in the right direction, but it needs to be just the beginning. The Reds are coming off a 75-win season and still have plenty of holes to fill. The front office deserves credit for getting this deal done, but now it's time to build on it and put a more competitive team on the field in 2027.