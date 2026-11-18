Reds' Chances of Re-Signing Tyler Stephenson May Have Just Taken a Hit
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The Cincinnati Reds already have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, and bringing back Tyler Stephenson might have just gotten a little more difficult.
On Tuesday, Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the team's one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, taking one of the top catchers off the free-agent market. That's potentially bad news for the Reds, who now have to compete with other teams for an already limited number of starting-caliber catchers.
With Jeffers no longer available, Stephenson suddenly becomes one of the most attractive options on the market. And if multiple teams get involved in a bidding war, it could become increasingly difficult for Cincinnati to bring back its longtime catcher.
Tyler Stephenson's Price Just Went Up
With Jeffers back with the Twins, Stephenson could very well be the best catcher available in free agency.
Stephenson slashed .241/.323/.404 with 37 extra-base hits in 2026. And that is with a terrible start to the season. From June 7th on, Stephenson slashed .272/.345/.463 with 27 extra-base hits and a wRC+ of 120. It's hard to find offensive production from the catcher position and teams are likely to pay for it when it is available.
In a shocking move, the Reds decided to hold onto Stephenson at the trade deadline and now they risk losing him for nothing. If they get into a bidding war, they're unlikely to win.
Other Options at Catcher
The other top option at catcher outside of Stephenson is Carson Kelly. Kelly slashed .258/.336/.376 in 2026 and .249/.333/.428 in 2025. Kelly, like Stephenson, will have numerous teams reach out to him now that Jeffers is off the board.
Kelly would be a perfect option for the Reds, but they're unlikely to pay what he'll be asking for in free agency.
Other possible options on the free-agent market include Austin Hedges, Kyle Higashioka, and James McCann. Jose Trevino is still under team control, but it would be a bold move for the Reds to go into 2027 with him as their everyday starting catcher, especially for a team that desperately needs more offense.
The Reds could find themselves in a tough spot where they either have to overpay to bring Stephenson back or settle for a significant downgrade offensively. Neither option is ideal for a team that desperately needs to improve its lineup. It makes you wonder whether Nick Krall and the front office should have been more aggressive about getting a deal done with Stephenson before he reached free agency.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4