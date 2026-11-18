The Cincinnati Reds already have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, and bringing back Tyler Stephenson might have just gotten a little more difficult.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the team's one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, taking one of the top catchers off the free-agent market. That's potentially bad news for the Reds, who now have to compete with other teams for an already limited number of starting-caliber catchers.

With Jeffers no longer available, Stephenson suddenly becomes one of the most attractive options on the market. And if multiple teams get involved in a bidding war, it could become increasingly difficult for Cincinnati to bring back its longtime catcher.

Tyler Stephenson's Price Just Went Up

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jeffers back with the Twins, Stephenson could very well be the best catcher available in free agency.

Stephenson slashed .241/.323/.404 with 37 extra-base hits in 2026. And that is with a terrible start to the season. From June 7th on, Stephenson slashed .272/.345/.463 with 27 extra-base hits and a wRC+ of 120. It's hard to find offensive production from the catcher position and teams are likely to pay for it when it is available.

In a shocking move, the Reds decided to hold onto Stephenson at the trade deadline and now they risk losing him for nothing. If they get into a bidding war, they're unlikely to win.

Other Options at Catcher

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (15) hits a single in the third inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other top option at catcher outside of Stephenson is Carson Kelly. Kelly slashed .258/.336/.376 in 2026 and .249/.333/.428 in 2025. Kelly, like Stephenson, will have numerous teams reach out to him now that Jeffers is off the board.

Kelly would be a perfect option for the Reds, but they're unlikely to pay what he'll be asking for in free agency.

Other possible options on the free-agent market include Austin Hedges, Kyle Higashioka, and James McCann. Jose Trevino is still under team control, but it would be a bold move for the Reds to go into 2027 with him as their everyday starting catcher, especially for a team that desperately needs more offense.

The Reds could find themselves in a tough spot where they either have to overpay to bring Stephenson back or settle for a significant downgrade offensively. Neither option is ideal for a team that desperately needs to improve its lineup. It makes you wonder whether Nick Krall and the front office should have been more aggressive about getting a deal done with Stephenson before he reached free agency.