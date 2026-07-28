Reds-Guardians Mock Trade Could Be a Win-Win For Both Teams

Monday was supposed to be the start of the three-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians. However, Mother Nature had other plans.

As rain hammered down on Great American Ball Park, Monday's clash was moved to Tuesday afternoon, as the first part of a doubleheader.

The Reds had a shot until the final out, but in the end, it was the Guardians picking up game one of the doubleheader with a final score of 6-5.

The Reds and the Guardians are on completely different paths as the trade deadline nears. The Guardians are battling for the top spot in the American League Central, while the Reds are holding hope to steal the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

Recently, Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs created a mock trade between the teams that could actually be a win-win.

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Szymborski believes a trade that includes Reds slugger Nathaniel Lowe and outfielder JJ Bleday for Guardians outfielder Kahlil Watson, catcher Jacob Cozart and RP Franco Aleman could be the move for both teams.

"JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe both represent real short-term improvements, and Bleday can stick around after the season as he’ll be entering only his second year of arbitration eligibility," wrote Szymborski.

"The Reds could use Jacob Cozart as a stopgap catcher to tandem with Jose Trevino in 2027 with Tyler Stephenson heading for free agency, and Franco Aleman is an interesting reliever, though raw enough that it would be hard for the Guardians to trust him with high-leverage innings right now."

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a base hit in the sixth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds absolutely have to be sellers at the deadline. This team has already proved that their ceiling isn't even sneaking into the postseason.

But looking at the available assets in Cincinnati, it's fair to say the team doesn't have any eye-popping talent that postseason contending teams are craving.

However, Lowe is definitely a name that could be moved. Teams fighting for a postseason spot love to add a potential power bat, and Lowe fits that description.

For Bleday, it might make more sense for the Reds to keep the outfielder. With Spencer Steer suffering what appears to be a long-term injury, and the other talents in the Reds' outfield, it feels like Bleday is the most important player in that group.

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Reds' front office wants to "retool" instead of rebuild, then keeping Bleday seems like an obvious choice. At the same time, there are only five players who should be safe if the Reds want to get to the next level.