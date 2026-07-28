Reds-Guardians Mock Trade Could Be a Win-Win For Both Teams
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Monday was supposed to be the start of the three-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians. However, Mother Nature had other plans.
As rain hammered down on Great American Ball Park, Monday's clash was moved to Tuesday afternoon, as the first part of a doubleheader.
The Reds had a shot until the final out, but in the end, it was the Guardians picking up game one of the doubleheader with a final score of 6-5.
The Reds and the Guardians are on completely different paths as the trade deadline nears. The Guardians are battling for the top spot in the American League Central, while the Reds are holding hope to steal the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Recently, Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs created a mock trade between the teams that could actually be a win-win.
Szymborski believes a trade that includes Reds slugger Nathaniel Lowe and outfielder JJ Bleday for Guardians outfielder Kahlil Watson, catcher Jacob Cozart and RP Franco Aleman could be the move for both teams.
"JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe both represent real short-term improvements, and Bleday can stick around after the season as he’ll be entering only his second year of arbitration eligibility," wrote Szymborski.
"The Reds could use Jacob Cozart as a stopgap catcher to tandem with Jose Trevino in 2027 with Tyler Stephenson heading for free agency, and Franco Aleman is an interesting reliever, though raw enough that it would be hard for the Guardians to trust him with high-leverage innings right now."
The Reds absolutely have to be sellers at the deadline. This team has already proved that their ceiling isn't even sneaking into the postseason.
But looking at the available assets in Cincinnati, it's fair to say the team doesn't have any eye-popping talent that postseason contending teams are craving.
However, Lowe is definitely a name that could be moved. Teams fighting for a postseason spot love to add a potential power bat, and Lowe fits that description.
For Bleday, it might make more sense for the Reds to keep the outfielder. With Spencer Steer suffering what appears to be a long-term injury, and the other talents in the Reds' outfield, it feels like Bleday is the most important player in that group.
If the Reds' front office wants to "retool" instead of rebuild, then keeping Bleday seems like an obvious choice. At the same time, there are only five players who should be safe if the Reds want to get to the next level.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93