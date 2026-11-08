Reds Have 3 Intriguing Options to Fix One of MLB's Worst Bullpens

The Cincinnati Reds had one of the worst bullpens in all of Major League Baseball in 2026 and a pitching staff as a whole that ranked last in many pitching stat categories. With the team set to possibly lose their two best bullpen pitchers to free agency this offseason in Emilio Pagán and Brock Burke, that leaves Tejay Antone as the only bullpen pitcher with an ERA under 4.00 on the roster, while also leaving the team without a left-handed reliever. Here are three relievers I think the Reds should target this offseason.

The Reds Need To Re-sign Brock Burke

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) resets on the mound after a Jackson Merrill double in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The Reds won, 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burke was the statistical pitcher on the Reds in 2026. He led the team in ERA, was second in strikeout percentage, and was very reliable, leading all relievers in games played with 77. The Reds went into Spring Training with three left-handed relievers: Sam Moll, Caleb Ferguson, and Burke. The team traded Ferguson at the trade deadline and released Moll later in the season.

This is an area the team will need to focus on in free agency this offseason, and Burke is an obvious choice. With his play, he is lined up to earn a multi-year contract this offseason, and I think the Reds should spend the money to retain him. Spotrac has him projected to earn a 4-year, $16 million contract.

A.J Minter Could Be A Prove-It Left-Handed Option

Feb 20, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) poses for a photo during picture day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Minter had been one of the better left-handed relievers in Major League Baseball since debuting with the Atlanta Braves in 2017. Even though he had a 7.06 ERA in 2019, his career ERA is just 3.15 and a WHIP of 1.17. He has dealt with a shoulder and hip injury in the past, which may make him less likely to receive a multi-year offer, and the Reds could swoop in and snag Minter at an affordable rate with an incentive-filled contract. He's going into his age-33 season and has 37 career saves.

In 2026, Minter pitched in 25 games with the Twins, posting a 2.78 ERA with 8.3 strikeouts per nine. He was acquired by the Twins from the Mets at the trade deadline. He was good for the Mets before being traded: a 2.35 ERA in 23 games, but he pitched in just 11 innings in 2025 with New York.

Reunite With Former First-Round Pick Robert Stephenson?

Sep 13, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson (26) and catcher Christian Bethancourt (14) celebrate the win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stephenson has made a decent career for himself. He was drafted out of high school by the Reds in the first round in 2011 and debuted in 2016. He began his career as a starter but transitioned to a reliever in the 2019 season. He was solid in his first year out of the bullpen, posting a 3.76 ERA in 56 games.

Since leaving Cincinnati after the 2020 season, Stephenson has a career 3.90 ERA with an ERA+ of 116, 194 strikeouts, and just 51 walks. Walks were a big issue earlier in his career; he cut that down to less than three walks per nine innings since the 2021 season.

There is concern about his durability, though. He missed the 2024 season with Tommy John, a stretched nerve in his bicep, and another elbow surgery in 2026 due to a flexor tendon injury. The risk is there, but if he can remain healthy, he could be an affordable, low-workload reliever with upside.