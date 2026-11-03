Reds Have Clear Offseason Priority as Emilio Pagán, Brock Burke Enter Free Agency

In what may be one of the more important and difficult offseasons to navigate, the Cincinnati Reds have a plethora of questions on how they can look to improve the roster after a disappointing 75-win season.

With December 1 as the deadline for Major League Baseball and the Players Association to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, a work stoppage is a real possibility, and that will make it interesting whether or not teams will be aggressive beforehand or wait and see what happens before the deadline. Out of all of the issues the Reds had last season, the Reds do have one glaring need.

The Reds Need To Focus On Rebuilding The Bullpen

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) relieves pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds led 1-0 after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds bullpen was statistically one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2026. They were ranked 25th in bullpen ERA (4.68), 25th in WHIP (1.44) and converted save opportunities at a 63.8 percent rate, which is in the bottom third of the league.

The Reds’ two best relievers are currently free agents. Brock Burke's contract expired at the end of the season, and closer Emilio Pagán declined his player option earlier this week. This leaves Tejay Antone as the only reliever who has an ERA under 4.00 left on the roster.

While the team's offense wasn't very good either, ranking at or near the bottom of the league in a lot of stats, the bullpen made it even harder for the team to have any sustained success. After a 20-win first month of the season, the bullpen was largely responsible for the collapse in May. In a game in Pittsburgh, Reds pitchers walked seven straight batters, tying the MLB record.

The team has a lot of questions this offseason. I think the Reds need to put the majority of the emphasis on the bullpen first, with the offense and the rotation following if they want any real chance of having success.

Reds Decline Eugenio Suarez's Option

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds announced on Sunday that the team will not pick up their half of Eugenio Suarez's mutual option for 2027, making him a free agent. Suarez finished the season strong but struggled to be consistent for the majority of the season after dealing with an oblique injury in early May. He did finish the season with 26 home runs, but he hit just .212 with a .740 OPS.

Suarez was signed in February after the team missed out on signing Kyle Schwarber in free agency last offseason, after it was reported that the Reds were serious contenders. Schwarber went on to hit 45 home runs, 97 RBI and an .857 OPS that helped Philadelphia return to the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

With Suarez out, that leaves a void at designated hitter, and Sal Stewart is a potential option to get more playing time at third base next season, with Ke'Bryan Hayes expected to be the starter.

Players can officially sign with teams as of November 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Reds have a lot of work to do to improve the roster that only won 75 games in 2026.