Reds Pitcher Projected to Sign 4-Year, $16 Million Deal After 1 Year in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds recently lost their closer, Emilio Pagán, to free agency, as he opted out of his contract with the Reds. Still, Cincinnati has a chance to re-sign him this offseason before it's too late. He was one of their best pitchers down the stretch this season.

But Pagán isn't the only pitcher from last year's Reds roster who could be on the move this offseason. There are a few other relievers, including lefty Brock Burke, who are free agents right now. Burke is the most valuable Reds pitcher in free agency right now, aside from Pagán.

Last year, Burke was dominant more often than he wasn't. He posted a 2.30 ERA in 77 appearances and 74 1/3 innings during his sole season in Cincinnati. As a result, Spotrac projects he will sign a respectable four-year contract worth $16 million.

Brock Burke Deserves a Multi-Year Contract in Free Agency

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) resets on the mound after a Jackson Merrill double in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The Reds won, 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burke's production in the Reds bullpen was overshadowed by how bad the rest of the bullpen played. It didn't help his case that the Reds' starting pitching was inconsistent and their lineup was riddled with poor production.

Still, Burke's dominance shouldn't be overlooked. He was one of the more reliable options for Terry Francona all season, which resulted in the lefty recording two saves on the season. They were the first two saves of his big-league career.

He deserves a multi-year contract after such a productive year. If he's only asking for $4 million to $6 million per season, the Reds would be foolish to not go after him. Cincinnati can afford to pay a dominant reliever around $5 million a year if it means keeping him in a Reds uniform.

This decision becomes even more important for the Reds, considering Pagán's opt-out. With their best reliever back in free agency, the Reds can't afford to lose Burke, too. That would mean that both of their best relief pitchers, a lefty and a righty, have walked in free agency. Their bullpen was one of the worst units in the league last season, despite how productive these two were. If the Reds lose them both, they won't be in a very good spot. Fortunately, Burke shouldn't demand that much in free agency.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.