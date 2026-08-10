Reds' Hector Rodriguez Has One Glaring Issue He Must Fix to Have Big League Success

The Reds recently called up their No. 3-ranked prospect, Hector Rodriguez. They are giving him an opportunity to show what he can do at the big league level. However, there is one glaring part of his game that could determine how much success he has.

Rodriguez has always been an aggressive hitter, and that has not changed since reaching the majors. The problem isn't how often he's swinging, but it's the pitches he is swinging at. The 22-year-old is chasing pitches outside of the strike zone at a 40% rate, while swinging at just 40% of pitches he sees inside the zone.

And before you mention, well, it's only been four games. Rodriguez was chasing over 37% of the time with Triple-A Louisville.

Chasing at that Rate is a Major Concern

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Hector Rodriguez (43) fields a hit in the second inning between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While there are players who have proven they can succeed despite chasing more pitches than the average player, they are usually the exception.

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs is a great example. He currently has a chase rate around 33%, which is still very high, but he's still hitting .287 with an OPS of .934. His chase rate has also significantly improved. Crow-Armstrong chased 41% of pitches outside the zone in 2025 and 40% in 2024.

That's the type of adjustment Rodriguez will eventually need to make.

The biggest concern isn't simply that Rodriguez is chasing 40% of pitches outside the strike zone. It's that he's swinging at roughly the same percentage of pitches inside the strike zone.

Combine that with the fact that just 25% of the pitches he's seen have been strikes, and you can already see the problem developing.

Opposing pitchers have very little incentive to challenge him.

Major league pitchers are simply too good to consistently beat when you're willing to expand the strike zone that much. If Rodriguez shows pitchers that he's going to chase breaking balls below the zone, fastballs above it, or pitches off the plate, they're going to continue attacking those areas until he proves he can lay off.

We've seen former Reds prospects Rece Hinds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand struggle with chase issues, while current players Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo have dealt with similar problems at the plate. All four had tons of success in the minor leagues, but have struggled to consistently translate that success to the big leagues.

There is no denying Rodriguez has elite talent, but he's going to need to continue to work on his pitch selection if he wants to be the type of player the Reds think he can be.