Reds Listed as Possible Trade Landing Spot for Matt McLain's Replacement

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled with inconsistency from their entire roster this season. One of the players who has struggled to find his stride this season, and over the last few years in general, has been second baseman Matt McLain.

This season, McLain has struggled for the most part, but he's flashed signs of life. Still, there are plenty of Reds fans who are calling for the team to move on from him already.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested the Reds could look to replace McLain by swinging a trade. Rymer listed the Reds as a potential trade suitor for Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. Rymer listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as the top landing spot, but the Reds were one of the other possible landing spots.

Gleyber Torres Doesn't Make Much Sense as a Trade Target

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) is congratulated by designated hitter Jahmai Jones (18) for his score against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"For a team that has literally everything else, second base has been an undeniable sore spot for the Dodgers this year," Rymer wrote. "It's been a four-player revolving door at the keystone, and the four have hit to the tune of a combined .249 average and 87 wRC+. Tommy Edman could be the solution when he returns from ankle surgery, but his best role is as a utility plug-in against lefty pitching.

"For his part, Gleyber Torres has arguably become underrated as an everyday regular. He's notably thrown his weight behind getting on base by working tough at-bats, which is kind of a prerequisite for joining this Dodgers offense. Plus, he's quietly playing a good second base in 2026. Even despite missing a month with an oblique strain, his +6 Defensive Runs Saved are tied for third among second basemen."

The speculation that the Reds could look for a replacement for McLain could be realistic, but that doesn't mean they'd need to make a trade, especially for a veteran rental. Torres doesn't make much sense.

McLain has shown signs of life this year. The Reds will almost certainly continue to give him opportunities this season. Beyond this year, Edwin Arroyo is a candidate to give McLain a run for his money at second base. Either way, Torres wouldn't factor into the equation, especially considering his contract.

The Reds could find themselves in a spot to buy at the deadline if they can climb back over .500, but Torres doesn't make much sense.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.