Reds Manager Terry Francona Has Easy Decision on How to Handle Matt McLain Moving Forward

This has been said way too many times, and it's still early June: the Cincinnati Reds dropped another heartbreaker.

After a thrilling extra-inning win over the San Diego Padres in the early hours of Wednesday morning for East Coast fans, the Reds had a chance to win the series in Wednesday evening's series finale.

Unfortunately, fans were treated to the same old song and dance. Chase Petty was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and continued the struggles of this bullpen by giving up a walk-off home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 5-4 loss.

Just when it felt like things were turning around, the Reds folded and are heading back home with the weight of another crushing loss on their shoulders.

As darkness surrounds this franchise, there were still some bright spots in the series against the Padres. For instance, Brady Singer looked the best he has looked all season in the series finale. Second, Matt McLain found some juice at the plate, but there's a catch.

Jun 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) hits a single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In the first two games of the series, McLain had two hits and drew two walks, with one of the walks leading to a run scored. For a moment, it felt like the Reds' infielder was finding his groove at the bottom of the order. But in the series finale, manager Terry Francona put McLain back at the top of the order.

In the series finale, McLain struck out twice and looked nothing like the player who appeared to be finding some mojo in Monday and Tuesday's games. Even Jeff Brantley mentioned something during the television broadcast that McLain's body language didn't even look the same when he was leading off.

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches from the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Francona has proven time and time again that he will let his guys go until the wheels completely fall off. The Reds manager isn't the only one who hopes McLain can return to the player he was before the shoulder injury. However, it has become crystal clear that McLain isn't going to find that by being the leadoff hitter.

The leadoff spot has basically been cursed for the Reds this season. At the moment, it feels like outfielder Blake Dunn is the best option for the spot. McLain very well could be in time, but throwing him out there right now isn't going to help his confidence.

There are so many issues with this offense, and moving McLain around while he was on somewhat of a hot streak in the Padres series proved to be a poor move by Francona.