Reds Look to Take Second Straight Series vs. Brewers in Weekend Series

The Cincinnati Reds got off to their brutal September schedule surprisingly on the right foot. However, that all changed after a trip to Dodger Stadium earlier this week.

The Dodgers reminded the Reds where they actually belong this season, and it's nowhere near the island of relevancy.

Up next, the Reds have another three-game road series, this time with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds actually faced off with the Brewers last weekend and bested their National League Central rival 2 games to one. But it's a new weekend with new opportunities.

Let's take a closer look at the final series of the season against the Brew Crew.

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game of the series will see Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (6-10, 4.43 ERA) take on Brewers left-hander Shane Drohan (7-5, 4.09 ERA). Abbott's last start was in last weekend's series against the Brewers. Abbott went four innings, allowing just one run in the Reds' win.

First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. and will be exclusively on Apple TV.

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have yet to announce starters for games two and three in the series this weekend. For the Reds, the team will turn to Brady Singer (6-13, 5.03 ERA) in game two.

Singer picked up a win in his last start, which was against the Brewers. It was a high-scoring affair that saw the Reds take the 12-8 victory. Singer allowed six runs in five innings of work. But a win is a win, doesn't matter how you get it.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now, the Reds have penciled in Chase Burns (15-3, 2.73 ERA) to make his 28th start of the season. Burns has been put on a pitch count, which became official in his start against the Dodgers this past Monday night.

Burns only went three innings against the Dodgers and finished his day allowing no runs and striking out five. It is expected that the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson once again to eat the majority of the innings, just like he did in Burns' last start.

Williamson went 4.1 innings against the Dodgers, allowing three runs and striking out four. It's not the perfect system, but if the Reds feel they need to rest Burns' arm, then they absolutely should.

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to believe that there are just five series left in the regular season. It hasn't been the year any of us hoped for, but we're not giving up now.

Take down the Brewers!