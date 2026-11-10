Reds Lose 26-Year-Old Outfielder to Free Agency After Disappointing Season

The Cincinnati Reds are in a very awkward spot as a franchise right now. They have the top-end talent to make the postseason and win the World Series. With Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart in the lineup, the Reds are dangerous. With Chase Burns on the mound, the Reds can beat any pitcher, any lineup, and any team in the league. But the rest of the roster is so bad that the Reds never stood a chance this season, even with this big three on the roster.

The Reds need to pick a path to go down this offseason. They can opt to trade away players and build for the future. This would set them up for future success if they play their pieces right. They could also look to add talent in an attempt to build a better roster.

But before the Reds could make any big moves, minor league outfielder Shane Sasaki elected free agency, according to the minor league transaction log.

Shane Sasaki Elects Free Agency After 1 Year With Reds

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Shane Sasaki (2) blows a bubble while at bat during the second inning of Game 3 of an MiLB International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-4 and took home the title in a best-of-three game series. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sasaki opted for free agency last offseason, which resulted in his signing with the Reds. But his one season in the Reds' minor league system didn't go according to plan.

Sasaki doesn't have the power to compete for a roster spot right now. He isn't much of a threat to leave the yard, so there was never much of a chance that he would fly up the minor league ladder. This season, he slashed .241/.340/.371 with two home runs and four doubles.

Sasaki has the speed to make an impact. But that's it. The Reds aren't going to struggle with his loss. They have plenty of speedy outfielders who struggle to hit for power. That's part of why the Reds' lineup has struggled for years. They fill their roster with contact hitters who struggle to slug and it hasn't resulted in much success.

Still, Sasaki's speed should land him on a different roster. He could sign with anybody who is looking to add depth to their minor league system. Sasaki hasn't hit double-digit home runs in any season during his minor league career, so teams likely aren't going to line up for his services, but somebody will likely still sign him.

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