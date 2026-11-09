Reds Lose 27-Year-Old Pitcher to Free Agency After 2 Years With Team

The Cincinnati Reds are in the middle of a crucial offseason. The future of their franchise depends on how they attack this winter. They could look to sell right now by trading away a few of their veteran players. They could even look to move on from Elly De La Cruz, though a decision like that would surely turn the fanbase against the front office.

The Reds could also look to add players in trades or free agency in an attempt to build a contender. The Milwaukee Brewers have showcased how there's a way to build a World Series roster without spending big in free agency. The Reds are relatively equal in payroll and market size to Milwaukee, so they might look to replicate the Brewers' success with budget moves.

But before the Reds could get started with their offseason moves, minor league pitcher Trevor Kuncl elected free agency, potentially ending his time in the Reds' organization, according to the minor league transaction log.

Trevor Kuncl Elects Free Agency After Mediocre Year in Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Cactus League spring training hat for the 2026 season at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kuncl spent two years in the Reds' system, split between time in Double-A and time in Triple-A. He never cracked into the big leagues with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old was boringly average this season with the Louisville Bats. He recorded four saves in 38 1/3 innings while holding a 5.40 ERA. He walked 29 batters compared to 42 strikeouts on the campaign.

Kuncl has quite a bit of potential because he has a few solid offerings. His sweeper is devastating, but he rarely throws it in the strike zone. The splitter is good, too, but again, he can't command it very well. As a result, he leans heavily on a slider and fastball, both of which are solid offerings, but the walks created too many issues last year.

This doesn't mean Kuncl's time is over in Cincinnati. He has an opportunity to re-sign with the team if he'd like. The Reds would likely have some interest in re-signing him to a minor league deal, but he needs to shore up his command in order to crack a big league roster. Either way, electing free agency was the best decision that Kuncl could have made.

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