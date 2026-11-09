Gold Glove Infielder Predicted to Sign $10 Million Contract With Reds

The Cincinnati Reds need to make some big moves this offseason, or else they're going to have another disappointing season next year. They were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year after making the postseason in 2025.

The Reds could use help across the board. They need to add talent in the bullpen, and they could afford to add another starting pitcher. Their outfield is a big question mark, too. To make matters worse, they need to replace infielders like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain, who have struggled for the last few seasons.

Sports Illustrated's Will Laws and Nick Selbe recently put together a list of free agency predictions for the top free agents in the league. Laws predicted the Reds would bolster their roster by signing Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford to a one-year, $10 million contract.

J.P. Crawford Would Be a Good Addition for the Reds

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a single during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Crawford displayed remarkable maturity this season by approaching Mariners manager Dan Wilson to voluntarily switch away from his long-held position of shortstop and make way for top prospect Colt Emerson," Laws wrote. "It reflected commendable self-awareness by the team’s longest-tenured player, as Crawford’s range had significantly declined since his Gold Glove winning season in 2020.

"He acquitted himself well enough on defense at third base, but his offensive production (.221/.335/.352, 14 home runs) doesn’t portend a future there, either. There’s certainly a world where Crawford makes for a quality second baseman or utility infielder, though."

While Crawford isn't a star at the plate at this point in his career, he's a versatile defender. The Reds could sign him as a utility player and use him in a role similar to the one they gave Santiago Espinal a few years ago. Crawford would be an upgrade at third base and at second base, so utilizing him in both spots as a rotational piece would work best.

Crawford slugged 14 home runs and 12 doubles for the Mariners last season. But he's no longer the elite defender that he once was. Last season, Crawford posted a -10 Fielding Run Value with -13 Outs Above Average. Both numbers are near the bottom of the league for qualified infielders. While he would be an upgrade at the plate, his defense might scare the Reds away.

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