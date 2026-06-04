Reds Make a Trade With Orioles, Send Jose Trevino on Rehab Assignment

The Cincinnati Reds have a reinforcement on the way for both the catcher and relief pitcher role as Jose Trevino as been sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville on a Rehab Assignment.

Trevino has had multiple stints on the IL through the first two months of the season, appearing in just 11 games for the Reds this season with a slash line of .138/.167/.339. Trevino has also made four appearances on the mound for the Reds, throwing five innings with a 14.40 ERA, giving up eight earned runs.

While Trevino has been known to be a solid backup for the Reds at the catcher position, and has helped the younger pitchers get more comfortable at the Major League level, I'm not sure he's necessarily an upgrade at this point over current Reds backup catcher P.J. Higgins, who has 2 more hits than Trevino in 8 fewer at-bats. Higgins and Tyler Stephenson have also been among the better catching tandems, with success in the ABS and the Major Leagues.

As the Reds continue to make progress in putting together the best roster they can, maybe Trevino can keep the trend going, and Higgins can get his chance through the rest of the season to prove his worth, but, knowing how this team operates, and since Trevino got an extension before he even caught a game for the Reds, that is highly unlikely.

Nicolas to the O's:

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Kyle Nicolas (62) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The Giants won 3-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being designated for assignment last Saturday, Kyle Nicolas is heading to the Northeast to pitch in the Baltimore Orioles organization. In March of 2026, Nicolas was acquired by the Reds from the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Tyler Callihan. He was later traded from the Reds to the Orioles for cash considerations.

Nicolas's tenure with the Reds is not one to remember, appearing in 7 games for the Reds, going 1-0 with an 8.59 ERA. Nicolas surrendered seven earned runs and 13 walks compared to seven strikeouts over seven innings pitched.

His performance in Triple-A this season doesn't instill any more confidence, sporting an ERA of 5.17 with 14 appearances and 15.2 innings pitched. While the Reds were simply taking a flyer on the young reliever, he certainly did not look to be in the plans, which, with this bullpen we are seeing every day, is saying something.

Nicolas also pitched two games for Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he struggled as well. Maybe Baltimore will help him turn his career around.