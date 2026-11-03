Reds Make the Right Call on Two Key Free Agents, But One Should Return

The Cincinnati Reds have some important decisions to make this offseason, and on Monday, they made two that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

The Reds elected not to extend qualifying offers to catcher Tyler Stephenson and starting pitcher Brady Singer, according to Charlie Clifford. The qualifying offer was worth $23.1 million for the 2027 season.

While both players have been important pieces of Cincinnati's roster, passing on the qualifying offers was probably the right decision. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the Reds should move on from both players.

Reds Should Still Look to Bring Back Tyler Stephenson

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a sacrifice fly to drive in a run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephenson appeared in 130 games for the Reds in 2026, slashing .241/.323/.404 with 15 home runs, 22 doubles, and 54 RBIs. He finished with a .727 OPS and a 101 OPS+, putting him slightly above league average offensively.

Those numbers aren't going to blow anyone away, but finding a catcher who can provide that type of offensive production isn't easy.

The Reds also have several other positions they need to address this offseason. They need more offensive production from their outfield, have questions to answer in the infield, and desperately need to improve their pitching staff.

Adding another starting catcher to that list would only make things more difficult.

Jose Trevino remains under contract for 2027, but the Reds would be taking a gamble if they entered next season relying on him and their other internal options.

That doesn't mean Cincinnati should overpay to keep Stephenson. However, bringing him back on a reasonable multi-year deal would make plenty of sense.

Reds Can Afford to Move on From Brady Singer

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Singer, the Reds should probably look elsewhere when it comes to filling out their starting rotation.

Singer had a disappointing 2026 season, finishing with a 6-15 record and a 5.85 ERA across 31 starts. In 157 innings, he allowed 188 hits, 32 home runs, and 62 walks while striking out 126 batters.

Things only got worse as the season went along.

Over his final 15 starts, Singer posted a 6.55 ERA across 79 2/3 innings. His final seven starts were even worse, as he went 1-4 with a 10.63 ERA.

To Singer's credit, there is something to be said about a starting pitcher who takes the ball every fifth day and provides innings. He made 31 starts in 2026, and that type of availability is valuable.

However, availability can only take a pitcher so far when the results aren't there.

The Reds finished near the bottom of baseball in several major pitching categories in 2026. They need pitchers who can consistently get hitters out, not just pitchers who can provide innings.

Unless Singer's market completely falls apart and Cincinnati can bring him back on a team-friendly deal, it's probably time for both sides to move on.

The Reds have plenty of holes to fill this offseason. Bringing back Stephenson at the right price makes sense, but spending significant money on Singer coming off a disappointing season probably isn't the best use of their resources.