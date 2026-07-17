Reds Sign 13 Draft Picks, But One Major Name Remains Unsigned
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The Cincinnati Reds will begin the second half of their 2026 season as they travel out west to take on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series.
A bad series against the lowly Rockies may be the last straw for many in the fan base. However, most are already looking toward the future. The trade deadline has been a topic of conversation for a few weeks, as many believe the Reds will be selling.
Beyond the trade deadline, the Reds recently added a collection of players to their farm system in the 2026 MLB Draft. On Thursday, the team announced that a majority of those players have been inked to deals.
Welcome Home
The Reds announced that first-round selection Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron has agreed to a contract with the team. Below is a list of every other player from the class who has signed a deal with the franchise.
3B Mulivai Levu
RHP Tyner Horn
LHP Ethan Norby
SS Sherman Johnson
C Brady Neal
OF Damian Ruiz
RHP Conner Griffin
RHP Calvin Proskey
RHP Brodie Purcell
RHP Ray Ladd
RHP Victor Christal
OF Jack Lausch (Former Northwester Wildcats quarterback)
RHP Tristan Helmick
Missing From The List
The most notable name missing from the recent signings is second-round pick Virginia Cavaliers shortstop Eric Becker.
It may be nothing, but it's understandable how one could see it as slightly worrisome, given that Lebron has already agreed to his new deal with the team.
However, panicking at this moment would be a waste of time. The percentage is still extremely high that the Cavaliers slugger will be joining his new team fairly soon.
At least the Reds need to keep that hope. There are high hopes for Lebron and Becker to climb their way through the farm system and be a part of what will more than likely be another rebuild in Cincinnati.
Future
The talk is the future. Without a miracle, the Reds' 2026 season has been over for a little while, even if some of us don't like to admit it.
Now, it's onto 2027, or whenever we have baseball again, thanks to a potential lockout looming over the league. The words no one wants to see.
A lockout for a team that could be working on another rebuild feels like an absolute nightmare. However, it may be out of everyone's control. At least the Reds could potentially have some impact players on the rise with these latest signings.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93