Reds Sign 13 Draft Picks, But One Major Name Remains Unsigned

The Cincinnati Reds will begin the second half of their 2026 season as they travel out west to take on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series.

A bad series against the lowly Rockies may be the last straw for many in the fan base. However, most are already looking toward the future. The trade deadline has been a topic of conversation for a few weeks, as many believe the Reds will be selling.

Beyond the trade deadline, the Reds recently added a collection of players to their farm system in the 2026 MLB Draft. On Thursday, the team announced that a majority of those players have been inked to deals.

Welcome Home

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) hits a triple against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds announced that first-round selection Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron has agreed to a contract with the team. Below is a list of every other player from the class who has signed a deal with the franchise.

3B Mulivai Levu

RHP Tyner Horn

LHP Ethan Norby

SS Sherman Johnson

Jun 8, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Matthew Heiberger (7) and catcher Brady Neal (10) celebrate with teammates as the Crimson Tide defeated St. John’s 7-2 to earn a trip to the College World Series. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C Brady Neal

OF Damian Ruiz

RHP Conner Griffin

RHP Calvin Proskey

RHP Brodie Purcell

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) drops back to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

RHP Ray Ladd

RHP Victor Christal

OF Jack Lausch (Former Northwester Wildcats quarterback)

RHP Tristan Helmick

Missing From The List

Virginia infielder Eric Becker (21) throws the ball to first base during an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Virginia and Jax State at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most notable name missing from the recent signings is second-round pick Virginia Cavaliers shortstop Eric Becker.

It may be nothing, but it's understandable how one could see it as slightly worrisome, given that Lebron has already agreed to his new deal with the team.

However, panicking at this moment would be a waste of time. The percentage is still extremely high that the Cavaliers slugger will be joining his new team fairly soon.

At least the Reds need to keep that hope. There are high hopes for Lebron and Becker to climb their way through the farm system and be a part of what will more than likely be another rebuild in Cincinnati.

Future

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron (1) hits a single against the Texas Longhorns during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talk is the future. Without a miracle, the Reds' 2026 season has been over for a little while, even if some of us don't like to admit it.

Now, it's onto 2027, or whenever we have baseball again, thanks to a potential lockout looming over the league. The words no one wants to see.

A lockout for a team that could be working on another rebuild feels like an absolute nightmare. However, it may be out of everyone's control. At least the Reds could potentially have some impact players on the rise with these latest signings.