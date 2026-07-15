The Cincinnati Reds' Biggest Steal in the 2026 MLB Draft

A lot of the talk surrounding the Cincinnati Reds at this point in the season has been about the franchise's future.

That makes sense given the team is 15.5 games back in the National League Central race and eight games back for the last National League Wild Card spot. The future conversation has also been a topic of discussion because, last weekend, MLB held the 2026 Draft.

The Reds made 21 selections over the weekend. First-round pick Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron is getting a lot of the spotlight, and rightfully so. Let's take a closer look at the Reds' second-round selection, Virginia Cavaliers shortstop Eric Becker, who just may be the steal of the draft.

Strongest Asset

Virginia infielder Eric Becker (21) throws the ball to first base during an NCAA Baseball Regional game between Virginia and Jax State at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the 58th pick in the second round, the Reds selected the Virginia shortstop. Becker's selection meant the Reds would go with a shortstop in back-to-back picks. However, the players' college position isn't something to be frustrated about, given that the team should be set at the position for the foreseeable future.

The selection of Becker stands out because the former Cavaliers shortstop has a skill set the Reds desperately need. Becker can hit.

In his 2026 campaign with the Cavaliers, Becker had a batting average of .317, a slugging percentage of .533, and an OPS of .961. Those are the kind of numbers that Reds manager Terry Francona would probably sacrifice anything for in Cincinnati with the way this season has turned out.

The Reds need players who can get on base, and by all the metrics given, if Becker's game translates at a high level, the Reds may have stolen the shortstop at 58.

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker (21) slides back into first base against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

MLB's official draft prospect rankings had Becker as the 41st-best prospect on their list. That sounds like the Reds were fortunate to have the Virginia shortstop fall in their lap at 58.

The Reds need bats in a hurry. While their first-round selection of Lebron did not really answer that issue, the quickest way for Becker to find himself in the big leagues is by continuing to swing the bat like he did in college.

There's still a long way to go before fans get a chance to see these guys potentially play in Cincinnati. However, if you had to choose one player who might have a great first step in getting there, it seems like the logical choice would be Becker.

The future is now.