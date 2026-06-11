Reds' No. 5 Prospect Hits for the Cycle in Massive Night Across the Farm System

The Cincinnati Reds had five teams in action on Wednesday and there were several standout performances, led by the Reds' fifth-ranked prospect.

Hector Rodriguez's Big Night Propels Louisville To Victory

Feb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) during media day in Goodyear, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Louisville Bats defeated the Iowa Cubs 20-5 on Wednesday. Six Bats' batters had a multi-hit game, including Hector Rodriguez hitting for the cycle through just the sixth inning. Rodriguez singled in the first, homered in the fourth, doubled in the fifth, and tripled in the sixth inning. He went 4-6 with seven RBI and three runs scored. Louisville batters hit five home runs. Will Banfield hit two home runs, going 3-4 with four RBI. TJ Friedl went 4-5 with a home run, two RBI, and five runs scored. Austin Hendrick went 2-6 with a home run, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

Sam Benschoter allowed five hits and three earned runs in three innings pitched. Jared Lyons has looked good since being promoted to Triple-A. He allowed two hits with an earned run and a strikeout in two innings to earn his first Triple-A win. Julian Garcia pitched two scoreless innings with a hit and three strikeouts. Connor Phillips walked two with a hit and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Trevor Kuncl got the final out of the game on a flyout to center field.

Alfredo Duno Powers the Dragons Offense

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Duno continues to be one of the most exciting prospects in baseball. The 20-year-old went 4-6 with a three-run home run, a double, and four RBI to carry the Dragons to a 12-2 win over Fort Wayne. Duno's home run hit his photo at the top of the scoreboard in left field. Carlos Sanchez went 0-4 but reached base twice via the walk and scored a run. Kien Vu went 1-5 with a two-run home run, his eighth of the season. Jacob Friend went 1-3 with a double and two walks. Peyton Stovall went 4-4 with a double, triple, two RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. Yerlin Confidan went 2-5, and Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and three runs scored. Dayton

Kyle McCoy was great again on Wednesday. He allowed just two hits, a walk, one run, and recorded five strikeouts in five innings to earn his second win since being promoted to High-A. Jimmy Romano pitched two innings with two hits, a run, two walks, and a strikeout in relief of McCoy. Victor Diaz allowed a hit and a walk in an inning pitched, and Trent Hodgdon struck out all three batters he faced in an inning pitched.

Arnaldo Lantigua and Mason Neville Are Performing Since Being Demoted To The ACL

Daytona Tortugas' Arnaldo Lantigua (38) catches the ball in the outfield during the game against Lakeland Flying Tigers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Sept.14, 2025. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lantigua was demoted to the A-Cl on May 18, and Neville followed on May 26 after both struggled in Low-A Daytona. On Wednesday, Neville went 1-3 with a three-run home run and two walks. He's batting .385 with a 1.452 OPS since being sent to Arizona. Lantigua went 2-3 with an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. Jirvin Morillo continues to impress offensively; he went 2-2 with a double and a walk and is batting .341 with a 1.053 OPS this season. Eli Pitts went 1-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI. Steele Hall went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored. Adolfo Sanchez went 1-4, and Juan Brown went 0-2 with two walks, an RBI, and a run scored.

Luke Hayden struggled in his rehab start. He did not get out of the first inning, allowing three hits, two walks, and four earned runs. Jesus Colina pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings in relief of Hayden with a strikeout. Dony Aguilera pitched 2 1/3 innings with five earned runs on two hits, four walks, and four strikeouts. The ACL Reds defeated the ACL D-backs 12-10.

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Chattanooga lost to Rocket City 7-2. Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with two walks and an RBI. Leo Balcazar went 1-3 with a solo home run. Cam Collier went 0-5, Jay Allen went 0-4, Ryan McCrystal went 1-4, and Ruben Ibarra went 0-4. Nick Sando allowed three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Easton Sikorski allowed a hit in 2/3 of an inning, and Nestor Lorant allowed seven hits in six innings in relief with four earned runs and six strikeouts.

Prior to Daytona's game on Wednesday, outfield prospect Pablo Nunez was promoted from the ACL to Low-A. He did not play. Drew Davies went 1-3 with an RBI. Ichiro Cano went 1-3 with a walk. Anthuan Valencia went 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Yeycol Soriano went 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Stharlin Torres allowed two earned runs in five innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Daytona won on Wednesday on a walk-off wild pitch.