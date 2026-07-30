Reds Offense Falls Dormant, Lose Series Finale vs. Guardians 6-1

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 on Wednesday evening at Great American Ball Park. With the loss, the Reds fell to 50-57 and currently sit 17 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The loss comes at a time when there are rumors swirling the Reds could be sellers at the deadline.

The Reds started Brady Singer on the bump against the Guardians, and Singer got to work quickly, allowing just one hit through two innings and letting the defense play behind him. Through four innings, Singer had not allowed a run.

Singers Hot Start Falls Apart as Pitch Count Grew Higher

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things began to unravel for Singer during his second time through the Guardians lineup, and he allowed a couple of base knocks and walked three batters in the top half of the fourth inning, which would signal the end of his outing. Singer finished his start with 4.1 innings of work and scattered six hits while allowing four runs, none of which were earned. Singer picked up three strikeouts as well.

Reds Had No Answer for Guardians Pitcher Joey Cantillo

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Joey Cantillo throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians started Joey Cantillo against the Reds and Cantillo got into a great groove right off the bat. The Reds had no answer for Cantillo over the course of the first half of the game, and struck out eight different times against him. Cantillo would only survive four innings, but allowed no earned runs, with eight strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

Colin Holderman came into the game in relief in the fifth inning for the Guardians, and was able to keep the train on the tracks as he induced a groundout, a flyout, and a popout in three consecutive at -bats.

Reds Offense Arrives With Too Little, Too Late Spurt in Sixth Inning

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Dane Myers (17) celebrates with shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) after making a running, leaping, catch at the wall on a fly ball off the bat of Petey Halpin to end the game in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds won the second game of a double header, 2-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds offense finally woke up in the home half of the sixth inning. Dane Myers was plunked by a pitch from Guardians pitcher Franco Aleman. Stephenson stepped up and collected a single and Noelvi Marte followed it up with a single of his own, which scored Myers. That was all the offense the Reds were able to muster as the Guardians bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.

The Guardians collected 12 total hits and six runs, while the Reds managed six hits, one run, and committed two errors. The Reds struck out 16 times as a team and drew just four walks.

The Reds will turn their attention towards Thursday when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park tomorrow to kick-start the four-game series between the two sides. First pitch is slated for a 7:10 pm ET.